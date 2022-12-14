Fun fact: The Ghostface mask, best known as the headwear of whoever decided to kill people in the various Scream movies, was created several years before the first Scream debuted in 1996. So it’s entirely plausible that a multitude of people on a subway car would be wearing Ghostface masks on what I have to assume is Halloween. The question is, how many of them are actual murderers?



Scream VI | Official Teaser Trailer (2023 Movie)

The answer is at least one, according to this first teaser for Scream VI, the newest sequel after the franchise returned earlier this year. About all we know is that the movie has traded the sleepy, murderous town of Woodboro for New York City, and franchise star Neve Campbell wasn’t offered enough money to return. However, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panetierre, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding are all back, along with Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Scream VI arrives March 10.

