All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

From X-Men '97 to Ahsoka, Hasbro came to Comic-Con this year with a treasure trove of toys.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro

Comic-Con may be more about movies and TV than comics some years, some times it’s more about comics than movies and TV (especially this year). But one thing it always is, thanks to Hasbro: a nightmare on your wallet for Marvel and Star Wars fans.

Day 2 of SDCC 2023 brought with it back to back panels from the worlds of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends and Star Wars action figure lines with dozens of reveals and looks ahead at what to expect in plastic form over the next year. On the Marvel side there’s a whole wave dedicated to the upcoming X-Men ‘97, the highly-anticipated continuation of the iconic X-Men animated series, new figures from the comics for the classic Marvel Knights.

Over in the galaxy far, far away Ahsoka’s impending arrival brings us a few new looks at toys inspired by the series—and, by that extension, a rightful celebration of Star Wars Rebels thanks to their appearances in the show, culminating in the reveal of a 3.75" figure-scaled replica of Hera’s beloved ship, the Ghost, as the next “Haslab” crowdfunding project. But Ahsoka wasn’t all that got the love, as Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian, Clone Wars, and more all got reveals too. Click through for a bumper look!

Marvel Legends X-Men ‘97 Wolverine

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Marvel Legends X-Men ‘97 Rogue

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends X-Men ‘97 Storm

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends X-Men ‘97 Gambit

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends X-Men ‘97 Magneto

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends X-Men ‘97 Bishop

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro


Marvel Legends Spider-Man The Animated Series Peter Parker vs. Smythe

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends Spider-Man The Animated Series Peter Parker vs. Smythe

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends Gamerverse Midnight Suns Iron Man

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends Marvel Knights Daredevil

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends Marvel Knights Lady Bullseye

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends Marvel Knights Fist Ninja

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends Marvel Knights Luke Cage

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends Marvel Knights Clea

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends Marvel Knights Blade

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Marvel Legends Build-a-Figure Mindless One

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Holiday Jawa

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Holiday Ewok

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Holiday Mandalorian Scout

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Holiday Purge Trooper

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Holiday K-X Security Droid

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Holiday Snowtrooper

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Chewbacca (Life Day)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Sabine Wren (Ahsoka)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Tano (Ahsoka)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Hera Syndulla (Ahsoka)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Sabine Wren (Ahsoka)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Tano (Ahsoka)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series FX Elite Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Grand Admiral Thrawn

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Pre Vizla

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series Pre Vizla

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Black Series R2-D2 (The Mandalorian)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Darth Revan

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Officers 4-Pack

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Star Wars Retro Collection Return of the Jedi Multipack

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Pipeline Reveal: Star Wars The Black Series Jedi: Fallen Order Inquisitorius 3-Pack

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: EA/Respawn

Pipeline reveals are early teases, before figure sculpts and renders are even available to show off. Hasbro kicked off this phase of announcements with a Jedi: Fallen Order set exclusive to Amazon, which will include Cal in his Inquisitorius armor, the Second Sister, and a Purge Trooper.

Pipeline Reveal: Star Wars The Black Series Droideka

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Lucasfilm
Pipeline Reveal: Star Wars The Black Series Super Battle Droid

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Lucasfilm
Pipeline Reveal: Star Wars The Black Series C-3PO (Geonosis Arena)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Lucasfilm
Pipeline Reveals: Star Wars The Vintage Collection

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Lucasfilm
  • Cassian Andor (Rogue One)
  • Finn (The Force Awakens)
  • Count Dooku
  • Phase 1 Clone Trooper
  • Grogu
  • The Mandalorian
  • Axe Woves
  • Mandalorian Fleet Commander
Pipeline Reveal: Star Wars Retro Collection Phantom Menace

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Lucasfilm
  • Jar Jar Binks
  • Queen Amidala
  • Qui-Gon Jinn
  • Battle Droid
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Darth Maul
Haslab Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Ghost and Phantom II (Rebels)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro

The latest Haslab crowdfunding campaign will be the largest 3.75"-scale spaceship replica Hasbro has ever made: Star Wars Rebels flagship, The Ghost. The ship will include a figure of Hera Syndulla as she appeared in the animated series, with stretch goals for the campaign including figures of Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, and Zeb. Don’t forget to check out our hands-on look at the first physical copy of the project that was on display at Hasbro’s booth today!

Haslab Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Ghost and Phantom II (Rebels)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Haslab Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Ghost and Phantom II (Rebels)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Haslab Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Ghost and Phantom II (Rebels)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro
Haslab Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Ghost and Phantom II (Rebels)

Image for article titled All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Image: Hasbro

The Haslab crowdfunding campaign will run from now until September 7, and requires 8,000 backers to pledge preorders of $500 to successfully enter production. The figures of Ezra, Kanan, and Zeb will unlock at 11,000, 14,000, and 17,000 backer goals, respectively.

