Settlers of Catan Creator, Klaus Teuber, Has Passed Away

The game designer, who founded the board game company, Catan Studios, alongside his wife and sons, was 70 years old when he died.

Linda Codega
Comments (2)
The game author Klaus Teuber at the board game fair Spiel '17 in Essen, Germany.
Image: Creative Commons via Wikipedia

Klaus Teuber, the game designer who developed Settlers of Catan, has passed away at age 70. A statement on his death was released on Twitter by Catan Studios. According to the German Catan site, Teuber passed away on April 1 after a “short, severe illness.” Teuber was most well known for Settlers of Catan, but he also helped design and create the games Barbarossa, and Drunter and Drüber (renamed Wacky Wacky Wacky for the English language publication) among others. He won the Game of the Year award four times.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Teuber said, “I developed games to escape. This was my own world I created.” The article profiles a humble and grateful game designer who was deeply concerned with the social elements of board games and loved his work. To date, Catan has sold 32 million units and has been translated into 40 languages. It has numerous expansions and licensed games, including Seafarers, Explorers and Pirates, and Starfarers.

The short message online shares that Teuber’s “contributions of the board gaming industry are immeasurable.” The statement shares that one of the best ways to honor Teuber’s memory is by “being kind... pursuing your creative passions fearlessly, and enjoying a game with your loved ones.”

