Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest and coolest Toy news around. This week: Bandai leaps on the Indiana Jones train, Hasbro gets Cobra in its sights with a new HasLab campaign, and Alf heads to San Diego Comic Con. Check it out!



S.H. Figuarts Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones

Although Hasbro has released a surprisingly solid lineup of Indiana Jones figures as part of its Adventure Series line, the head sculpts only bear a passing resemblance to the various characters from the films. If you’re willing to pay a little more for a six-inch figure, closer to ~$67 (¥9,350) instead of $25, S.H. Figuarts has finally revealed its Indiana Jones figure, based on the character’s original appearance in Raiders of the Lost Ark. The head sculpt is unmistakingly Harrison Ford, while the figure features more refined articulation, more detailing in the clothing, and even the ability to swap the arms in order to dress Indy up in his iconic leather jacket. You’ll just have to wait until October to grab this one.

Hasbro HasLab G.I. Joe Classified Series Assault Copter Dragonfly (XH-1)

Hasbro’s HasLab crowdfunding platform has so far had the most success with elaborately recreating some of the most iconic vehicles from the ‘80s G.I. Joe toy line, including the Cobra HISS Tank, and the G.I. Joe Skystriker, for the company’s six-inch Classified Series line. The latest HasLab project brings more support to the Joes in the form of the Dragonfly helicopter, which is loosely based on the real-life Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopter, oddly enough. It took almost no time at all for this HasLab project to find 10,000 backers, even with a price tag of $275, which means the Dragonfly will definitely go into production, with an expected delivery in the Summer of 2024.

As with previous HasLab G.I. Joe creations, the Dragonfly is packed with details, including a cockpit with an illuminated instrument panel and controls, rockets, missiles, machine guns, working rotors, a functional hoist for rescues, and a display stand. The toy also comes with a six-inch William “Wild Bill” Hardy pilot figure, with additional figures and accessories promised as the number of backers rises. If you want to contribute, you have until 11:59PM EST on July 17th to do so.

NECA Alf “Melmac Cosmic Con” (SDCC 2023 Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con is still a few months away, but NECA is one of the first to reveal a collectible that will exclusively be available at the show in late July. Alf, a pop culture icon of the mid-’80s, is being resurrected once again as a comic con attendee, but instead of San Diego, it’s the Melmac Cosmic Con on his home planet. The seven-inch Alf figure comes dressed in a Hawaiian shirt with a camera around his neck to snap celebrities, and includes additional accessories like an MCC ID badge, and an MCC-themed bag for carrying schwag.

Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series Arctic B.A.T.

When introduced in season two of the ‘80s animated series, the Cobra Battle Android Trooper-or B.A.T.—primarily served as a tool for the show’s writers who weren’t able to show any human characters dying. As robots, the B.A.T. could be blown up and destroyed without any remorse, but for some kids, their design made them more appealing than human characters that writers had spent months developing. As part of its six-inch G.I. Joe Classified Series, Hasbro has been churning out a few new iterations of the B.A.T., including this fantastic Arctic version that might be a re-accessorized repaint, but includes an alternate head revealing what’s underneath a B.A.T.’s helmet. The Arctic B.A.T. is available for pre-order now through Hasbro Pulse for $25, with shipping expected in September.

Fisher-Price Little People Collector The Big Lebowski Special Edition Set

If there was any doubt that Mattel was targeting every last collector with its Fisher-Price Little People figures, you can now get a four-pack featuring characters from one of the most popular Coen Brothers films to date: The Big Lebowski. The $25 set includes Little People versions of Donny Kerabatsos holding a bowling ball, Walter Sobchak holding a coffee can full of Donny’s ashes, Maude Lebowski in a viking costume, and ‘The Dude’ himself, Jeffrey Lebowski, in his iconic sweater and holding a White Russian drink—although Fisher-Price doesn’t explicitly recognize it as that.

Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece MP-58 Hoist

Originally a retool of a G1 Transformer called Trailbreaker with a fresh green paint job and the addition of a towing mechanism on the back when transformed into a Toyota Hi-Lux 4WD pickup truck, Hoist was an unsung hero of the Autobots, providing repair services and the occasional rescue. The Takara Tomy Masterpiece version of Hoist is now available for pre-order through Hasbro Pulse for $160, and includes extensive articulation in robot mode and and accessories that include an extending grapple arm, alternate tools to replace his right hand, and a swappable face plate. Delivery isn’t expected until April of next year, however.

Mattel MEGA The Witcher Geralt’s Griffin Hunt

Lego likes to keep its sets and partnerships as kid-friendly as possible, which means that if you want to build a recreation of a popular video game like The Witcher, you’ll need to turn to Mattel’s Lego-alternative, MEGA. This 431-piece set is the first collaboration between the MEGA brand and CD Projekt Red, and features a buildable version of Geralt’s Corvo Bianco home from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and includes details like a light-up fireplace, and a trophy Leshen skull. The set also comes with a poseable Geralt micro action figure, and a buildable Griffin, and is available now for $110.

