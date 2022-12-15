We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The tenth Saw movie expands its cast. City Hunter is heading to Netflix. A new animated Winnie the Pooh movie is on the way. Superman & Lois is looking for a new Lex Luthor. Plus, get a look at the final season of The Flash. To me, my spoilers!



Saw 10

Deadline reports Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto and Octavio Hinojosa are the latest to join the cast of the tenth Saw movie in undisclosed roles.

Advertisement

City Hunter

Netflix revealed its producing a new live-action film based on the City Hunter multimedia franchise from director Yuichi Sato. Ryohei Suzuki is attached to star as Ryo Saeba, the private detective and master marksman.

G/O Media may get a commission $3 per month Exclusive: Private Internet Access | 2 Years + 2 Months Subscription Privacy protection

We all need privacy, especially online. Your IP address and your browsing should be hidden from unecessary surveillance. Rest assured that PIA’s virtual private network never keeps any usage logs—ever. Shop at Private Internet Access Advertisement

Winnie the Pooh: Origins

According to Variety, a new animated Winnie the Pooh movie detailing the character’s “origins” is now in development at Bamboo Animation and IQI. Mike de Seve (Monsters Vs. Aliens) is attached to direct and co-write the project with John Reynolds (The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show).

Advertisement

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Variety also reports Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s initial $160 million production budget has since ballooned to $205 million thanks to reshoots.

Advertisement

Deadpool 3

Speaking with Syfy, Shawn Levy stated working on the script for Deadpool 3 yielded several “ideas that we didn’t anticipate” due to pairing “the ultimate Marvel icon and the ultimate Marvel iconoclast.”

I can’t say much. Thank God, Stranger Things has trained me to shut my mouth more than is instinctive for me. I’ll just say that to be developing and prepping this movie that has this iconic duo together in an entire movie for the first time — a pairing between Hugh and Ryan, Wolverine and Deadpool. [It’s] very much a pairing that the world has waited for for over a decade, [and] I’m the lucky son of a b**** who gets to tell a story about that pair. The potential is so rich and every day that we work on the screenplay, there are ideas that we didn’t anticipate that appear because you’re talking about the ultimate Marvel icon and the ultimate Marvel iconoclast.

Advertisement

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars

In the same chat, Levy also teased that his Star Wars project will indeed sound vaguely like a Star Wars project.

We’re in pretty early development still, but my goal is to make a Star Wars movie that is like a lot of my movies, which is visual spectacle and a healthy dose of wish fulfillment, levity, and big heart.

Advertisement

Evil Dead Rise

Total Film (via Games Radar) also has an intriguing new still from Evil Dead Rise.

Advertisement

Firenado

State-of-the-art weather control technology accidentally creates a tornado made of fire in the trailer for Firenado, coming to VOD on January 3.

OFFICIAL TRAILER : FIRENADO (2022)

Superman & Lois

According to a new report from That Hashtag Show, Superman & Lois is looking to cast “a white male in his late 40s,” described as “a chilling businessman” both “rogue and amoral” and “hellbent on destroying those who he feels are responsible for ruining his life” to take over the role of Lex Luthor from Jon Cryer, who played the villain in the Arrowverse proper .

Advertisement

Cryer himself took to Twitter to confirm he’s “not going to be playing” the character “this time around” should the rumor prove true.

Advertisement

Dune: The Sisterhood

Variety also reports Josh Heuston and Edward Davis are the latest to join the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood. Heuston will play Constantine, “the illegitimate son of [Mark] Strong’s character, the Emperor, while Davis has been cast as Harrow Harkonnen, a “rising politician from a once-great family who harbors a strong desire to elevate his House to its former glory.”

Advertisement

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper are attached to direct “multiple episodes” each of The Rings of Power season two.

Advertisement

The Santa Clauses

TV Line reports The Santa Clauses has been officially renewed for a second season at Disney+.

Advertisement

The Mayfair Witches

The cast and crew of The Mayfair Witches discuss character dynamics in a new featurette.

Alexandra Daddario & the Cast of Mayfair Witches: Inside the World of Magic | AMC+

Sonic Prime

Tails gives Sonic an upgrade in one more clip from Sonic Prime, now available to stream today.

New Kicks Clip | Sonic Prime | Netflix After School

The Flash

Finally, The Flash’s rogues team up for revenge in a new trailer for the final season, premiering February 8 on The CW.

The Flash Season 9 Promo (HD) Final Season

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.