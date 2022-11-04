You don’t have to break the fourth wall to know what happens after Marvel Studios releases a show or a movie. Soon after, it’s followed by a new episode of the making-of documentary series Assembled. And when that happens, io9 is going to watch it and pick out a dozen or so pieces of information that either we didn’t know before, or found interesting, and think you’ll enjoy.

So, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law ended a few weeks back. The Assembled is out on Disney+ now. And this slideshow has 15 things in it we found of particular note. Not everything, just the best stuff.