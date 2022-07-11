By now you’ve probably seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at least once. After a massive run at the box office earlier this summer, the sequel is currently on Disney+, just waiting for you to experience it again and again. Plus, as has become a tradition on Disney+, the streamer just added an hour-long making-of documentary about the Marvel Studios film. And it’s rather excellent.

So stop what you’re doing and go check out Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, or click through this slideshow to read the 15 biggest takeaways we discovered while watching it.