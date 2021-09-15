As far as horror fans are concerned, Halloween is a year-round state of mind rather than holiday with a specific time frame for its enjoyment. But even those of us who are in Halloween mood all the time can ( and will) get extremely excited for Halloween-specific festivities, especially when they involve genre legends doing what they do best. Gather up the popcorn and candy corn, because the Mistress of the Dark is coming to Shudder to mark not just the spooky season, but also a monumental anniversary .



“Shudder Presents: Elvira’s 40th Anniversary Very Scary, Very Special Special” honors the 40th anniversary of the curvaceous horror host’s late-night program Elvira’s Movie Macabre. Similar to that cult-classic series, Shudder’s event will see her lending commentary to a quartet of horror films. Here’s a promo featuring Elvira (the seemingly ageless Cassandra Peterson) herself:

“It’s always tough turning 40, but what better way to mark the occasion than a one-night stand with Shudder, the spookiest of streamers? ” Elvira said in a Shudder press release. It’s going to be the ultimate Hallow-anniversa-ween bash, and you don’t want to miss it.”

Here’s the deets on the films she’ll be sharing, including one very near to her heart:

Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark (1988) Upon arriving in a small town where she has inherited a rundown mansion, a famous horror hostess battles an evil uncle, and townspeople who want her burned at the stake. House On Haunted Hill (1959) William Castle’s gimmick-laden horror thriller is a fairground fun house come to life. Vincent Price stars as a suave eccentric millionaire married to a beautiful and greedy gold digger. Together they are hosting a party in a sinister haunted house. Five guests are invited to spend the night and each will get $10,000—but only if they survive until morning. The doors are locked at midnight. Will you make it out alive? The City Of The Dead (1960) In this atmospheric classic, a professor (horror icon Christopher Lee) sends a student to Whitewood, Massachusetts, the site of 17th century witch burnings. Once there, she learns the satanic secrets that live on. Messiah Of Evil (1973) A young woman goes searching for her missing artist father. Her journey takes her to a strange Californian seaside town governed by a mysterious undead cult. William Huyck & Gloria Katz’s hypnotic, unsettling independent horror is a must-see gem.

A good mix of camp and classic right there, and you can never, ever go wrong with a juicy dose of Vincent Price. “Shudder Presents: Elvira’s 40th Anniversary Very Scary, Very Special Special” debuts September 25 at 8pm ET in the U. S. and Canada via the Shudder TV feed within the Shudder app; you can also catch it on-demand on all Shudder platforms and AMC+ starting September 27.

