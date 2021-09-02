Horror movies, especially ghostly ones, often pull from the idea that restless spirits are drawn to people who are going through some kind of turmoil or trauma. That seems to be the case in Martyrs Lane, a spooky new film from writer-director Ruth Platt that’s arriving on Shudder next week. We’ve got an exclusive clip to share today; it’s from very early in the movie, and it really shows the anger the builds within young Leah (Kiera Thompson) as she’s taunted by her older sister, Bex (Hannah Rae).



What’s in the box? What’s all that talk about a rabbit? Why is Bex so mean to her sister? Doesn’t she have literally anything better to do? What happens next ends with a scolding cry of “Girls!”—suggesting this isn’t the first time these two have been at each other’s throats. There’s also some foreshadowing since it takes place alongside a cemetery, suggesting Leah’s ghostly new friend might be lurking nearby.

Here’s the official synopsis: “In this unsettling ghost story, Leah, 10, lives in a large, old house with her family but can’t quite work out why her mother seems so distant. At night she is visited by a mysterious guest, who might be able to give her some answers. With a new challenge every night, Leah is rewarded with bits of knowledge that, when pieced together, threaten to shine a dangerous light on both the truth in her nightmares and of the world she lives in.” Martyrs Lane—which is based on Platt’s 2019 short film of the same name—also stars Denise Gough, Steven Cree, Anastasia Hille, and Sienna Sayer. It arrives September 9 on Shudder. If you want even more to go on, here’s the full trailer as well; io9 will have a review up in the coming days.

