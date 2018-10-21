Illustration: Gizmodo Staff

It’s been a big week for the service journalism here at Gizmodo dot com. We published an exhaustive guide to the 100 websites that shaped the internet as we know it, for better or worse (not you, NASA), regardless of whether this internet thing was all a terrible mistake. We explored how archivists could save history from deepfakes. We brought you the evolution of the ever-divisive (and soon possibly dead) smartphone notch. And we walked you through how Facebook’s so-called “war room” was managing at least one crisis.



When it comes to why you remember some dreams and not others, we’ve got you covered. Curious whether the Hero7 Black is worth its $400 price tag? We strapped it to a dog and a hog to find out. And if you’ve wondered what it would take to solve the mysteries of time and space, we asked a physicist who described to us his dream experiment for doing just that. So kick back, relax, and learn some stuff with Gizmodo’s best content of the week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement