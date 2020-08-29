But It’s Still Nowhere Near As Bad As the U.S.

Medical staff wearing protective gear prepare for covid-19 testing at a temporary test facility on August 19, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo : Chung Sung-Jun ( Getty Images )

For comparison’s sake, while these numbers have sent South Korea into full-blown alert, the U.S. on Saturday reported more than 5.9 million cases and over 182,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Despite this grim fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly decided this week to tell the public that people who have likely been exposed to the coronavirus but don’t have symptoms don’t necessarily need to get tested if they’re not experiencing symptoms. It then apparently changed its mind and said that “testing may be considered for all close contacts of confirmed or probable covid-19 patients.”