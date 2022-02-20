2021 was a big year for superhero movies, particularly for Marvel and its webheads. In addition to the massive, nostalgia-fueled juggernaut Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Hardy and his massive chompers chewed up Venom: Let There Be Carnage to sizable box office success. The conversation surrounding both films was if Sony’s Eddie Brock would come and try to use MCU Peter Parker’s head as a stick of gum, and the ultimate answer the two films landed on was...not what fans expected.

The post credits for Let There Be Carnage saw Eddie and Venom somehow wind up in the universe of the MCU, just as Peter Parker’s identity was revealed to the world at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. You would reasonably think this meant Eddie would show up in No Way Home and randomly try to jump Peter, but that’s not the case; the post-credits for No Way Home shows Eddie on an island, catching up on what the hell is going on in this universe. Just when he and Venom have gotten the lay of the land and have decided to be this universe’s Lethal Protector, the spell cast by Doctor Strange to return the multiversal intruders sends the pair home.



But a small piece of Venom was left behind, and that small piece will likely make its way to New York in due time. Will we meet the MCU version of Eddie Brock in Spider-Man 4? Will Tony Revelori’s Flash Thompson get the symbiote, like he did in the comics? At IGN’s Fan Fest, writer Erik Sommers merely said that the scene naturally left the door open for “exciting possibilities” to happen. Co-writer Chris McKenna was more blunt: “I have no idea,” he said. “That is above our pay grade...we’re not masters of that course of that next adventure.”

Whatever shape Venom eventually takes in the MCU, it’ll be one of many consequences of No Way Home’s finale that Peter Parker will have to deal with. Also at IGN Fan Fest, Sommers and McKenna were asked about what happened to the physical evidence of Peter’s dual identity. The pair were vague about if this was the plot hole that fans think this is, with McKenna saying they have “thoughts and answers...We’re not allowed to divulge that. But we have answers.”

The pair had conversations about that aspect of Strange’s memory erasing spell, but felt that explaining that would take away from the personal impact of Peter being truly alone now that no one knows who he is. Sommers added that this spell would’ve potentially affected Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s previous Peter Parkers, and they discussed how to visually show how that spell took effect. But as he reiterated, “We didn’t want to distract from the emotion of what was going on with our Peter Parker...You can work with that until you get new information.”

