Spider-Man Does It All in This Excellent New Art Series

Spider-Man Does It All in This Excellent New Art Series

Bottleneck Gallery, Acme Archives, and artist Oliver Barrett show the full scope of Spider-Man's responsibilities.

Germain Lussier
Image for article titled Spider-Man Does It All in This Excellent New Art Series
Image: Oliver Barrett/Marvel

Being Spider-Man is about so much more than webbing up bad guys. Spider-Man is the neighborhood guy. He gives back to the community. He protects the community. There’s swinging, there’s fighting, there’s dangling, and sure, sometimes he has to traverse the multiverse and see all his alternative versions.

In a new print series from artist Oliver Barrett though, we focus on the simple stuff. Spider-Man just being Spider-Man. Seven prints, available individually or as a series, each showing Spider-Man at his ground-level best. The pieces are from a collaboration Barrett did with Restoration Games/Unmatched and are being released via Bottleneck Gallery and Acme Archives on October 3.

Each piece is a hand-numbered, 10 x 10 inch giclée in various edition sizes and they’ll be available individually (for $30 each) or as a set (for $200) on the Bottleneck Gallery site at noon ET October 3. Check out all the images in our slideshow.

“Spider-Sense Is Tingling”

Image for article titled Spider-Man Does It All in This Excellent New Art Series
Image: Oliver Barrett/Marvel

Hand-numbered edition of 200.

“Swinging Kick”

Image for article titled Spider-Man Does It All in This Excellent New Art Series
Image: Oliver Barrett/Marvel

Hand-numbered edition of 175.

“Counter Attack”

Image for article titled Spider-Man Does It All in This Excellent New Art Series
Image: Oliver Barrett/Marvel

Hand-numbered edition of 150.

“Wall Crawler”

Image for article titled Spider-Man Does It All in This Excellent New Art Series
Image: Oliver Barrett/Marvel

Hand-numbered edition of 150.

“Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”

Image for article titled Spider-Man Does It All in This Excellent New Art Series
Image: Oliver Barrett/Marvel

Hand-numbered edition of 150.

“Snark”

Image for article titled Spider-Man Does It All in This Excellent New Art Series
Image: Oliver Barrett/Marvel

Hand-numbered edition of 150.

“With Great Power”

Image for article titled Spider-Man Does It All in This Excellent New Art Series
Image: Oliver Barrett/Marvel

Hand-numbered edition of 150.

