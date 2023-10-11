Time to Get Spooky With This Horror and Sci-Fi Halloween Costume Guide

Time to Get Spooky With This Horror and Sci-Fi Halloween Costume Guide

From classic slashers like Freddy Krueger to modern terrors like Freddy Fazbear, there's no shortage of genre ideas for dress-up.

Sabina Graves
Halloween costumes pop culture horror sci-fi
Image: Spirit Halloween, ShopDisney, Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Halloween stores are already getting wiped out of costume options, so if you’re here, chances are you’re in need of ideas for something to wear to those upcoming spooky soirees. You come to io9 in your hour of need, on this week of Friday the 13th? Don’t worry, we got you.

This costume guide features horror and sci-fi characters from properties like Gremlins, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Rick and Morty, Beetlejuice, Star Trek and more! (If you’re looking for fantasy and superhero costumes, check out our earlier costume guide.)

The Exorcist Regan

Regan Exorcist
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface
Image: Spirit Halloween

Jordan Peele Us-inspired red jumpsuit

Jordan Peele Us inspired red jumpsuit
Image: Spirit Halloween

Scream Ghostface

Scream Ghost Face
Image: Spirit Halloween

Saw X Billy suit dress

Saw Billy suit dress
Image: Spirit Halloween

Universal Monsters The Mummy

Universal Monsters The Mummy
Image: Spirit Halloween

Gremlins 2 Greta dress

Gremlins 2 Greta dress
Image: Spirit Halloween

Gremlins Stripe onesie

Image for article titled Time to Get Spooky With This Horror and Sci-Fi Halloween Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Gremlins Gizmo baby

Gremlins Gizmo baby
Image: Spirit Halloween

Coraline “Other Mother”

Coraline “Other Mother”
Image: Spirit Halloween

Coraline pajamas

Coraline pajamas
Image: Spirit Halloween

Coraline

Coraline
Image: Spirit Halloween

Goosebumps The Haunted Mask

Goosebumps The Haunted Mask
Image: Spirit Halloween

A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger

A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger
Image: Spirit Halloween

A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger dress

A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger dress
Image: Spirit Halloween

Wednesday 

Wednesday
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Addams Family Wednesday pet costume

The Addams Family Wednesday pet costume
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Addams Family Uncle Fester

Image for article titled Time to Get Spooky With This Horror and Sci-Fi Halloween Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Addams Family Gomez

Image for article titled Time to Get Spooky With This Horror and Sci-Fi Halloween Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Addams Family Morticia

Image for article titled Time to Get Spooky With This Horror and Sci-Fi Halloween Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Addams Family Pugsley

The Addams Family Pugsley
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Addams Family Cousin Itt

The Addams Family Cousin Itt
Image: Spirit Halloween

Five Nights at Freddy’s Foxy

Five Nights at Freddy’s Foxy
Image: Spirit Halloween

Five Nights at Freddy’s Freddy Fazbear

Five Nights at Freddy’s Freddy Fazbear
Image: Spirit Halloween

Corpse Bride

Corpse Bride
Image: Spirit Halloween

It Pennywise the Dancing Clown

It Pennywise the Dancing Clown
Image: Spirit Halloween

Beetlejuice Lydia Deetz Bride

Beetlejuice Lydia Deetz Bride
Image: Spirit Halloween

Beetlejuice Groom Suit

Beetlejuice Groom Suit
Image: Spirit Halloween

Beetlejuice Sandworm onesie

Beetlejuice Sandworm onesie
Image: Spirit Halloween

Beetlejuice Barbara Maitland half-mask

Beetlejuice Barbara Maitland half-mask
Image: Spirit Halloween

Beetlejuice Adam Maitland half-mask

Beetlejuice Adam Maitland half-mask
Image: Spirit Halloween

Beetlejuice suit

Beetlejuice suit
Image: Spirit Halloween

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Shorty Dress

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Shorty Dress
Image: Spirit Halloween

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Shorty

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Shorty
Image: Spirit Halloween

Friday the 13th Camp Counselor

Friday the 13th Camp Counselor
Image: Spirit Halloween

Friday the 13th Jason

Friday the 13th Jason
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Conjuring Universe Annabelle

The Conjuring Universe Annabelle
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Conjuring Universe The Nun

The Conjuring Universe The Nun
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Baby

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Baby
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Inflatable

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Inflatable
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington
Image: Spirit Halloween

The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally

The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally
Image: Spirit Halloween

Rick and Morty Morty

Rick and Morty Morty
Image: Spirit Halloween

Rick and Morty Rick

Rick and Morty Rick
Image: Spirit Halloween

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard
Image: Spirit Halloween

Stranger Things Chrissy

Image for article titled Time to Get Spooky With This Horror and Sci-Fi Halloween Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Stranger Things Eleven

Stranger Things Eleven
Image: Spirit Halloween

Stranger Things Argyle

Image for article titled Time to Get Spooky With This Horror and Sci-Fi Halloween Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Stranger Things Lucas or any Hawkins basketball player

Image for article titled Time to Get Spooky With This Horror and Sci-Fi Halloween Costume Guide
Image: Spirit Halloween

Stranger Things Eddie Munson

Stranger Things Eddie Munson
Image: Spirit Halloween

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu
Image: ShopDisney

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume

The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume
Image: ShopDisney

Star Wars: Ahsoka Darth Vader

Ahsoka Darth Vader
Image: ShopDisney

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Ahsoka
Image: ShopDisney

Star Wars Leia Organa Endor Poncho

Leia Organa Endor Poncho
Image: ShopDisney

Star Wars Padme Amidala Cloak

Star Wars Padme Amidala Cloak
Image: ShopDisney

Star Wars Princess Leia

Princess Leia
Image: ShopDisney

Star Wars Stormtrooper Kids

Star Wars Stormtrooper Kids
Image: ShopDisney

M3GAN

M3gan
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Back to the Future Marty McFly

Marty McFly
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Back to the Future Doc Brown

Doc Brown
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Back to the Future II Marty McFly

Marty McFly costume
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Back to the Future II Doc Brown

Doc Brown
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Elliott dog costume

ET Elliot pet costume
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 

ET costume
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Chucky pet costume

Chucky pet costume
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Frankenstein

Frankenstein
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Bride of Frankenstein costume
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

