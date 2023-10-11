Time to Get Spooky With This Horror and Sci-Fi Halloween Costume Guide

Halloween stores are already getting wiped out of costume options, so if you’re here, chances are you’re in need of ideas for something to wear to those upcoming spooky soirees. You come to io9 in your hour of need, on this week of Friday the 13th? Don’t worry, we got you.



This costume guide features horror and sci-fi characters from properties like Gremlins, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Rick and Morty, Beetlejuice, Star Trek and more! (If y ou’re looking for f antasy and s uperhero costumes, check out our earlier costume guide.)