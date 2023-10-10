Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials

Horror

Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials

Nab these Amazon specials on monster mash speakers, scary movie night box sets, outdoor projectors, horror Twitch streaming tools, and more.

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Prime Day Horror Movie Night Halloween Deals
Image: Amazon

Horrorthon movie nights in and Halloween shindig season is upon us so here’s a list of Amazon Prime day deals to pump up the party this spooky season.

Advertisement

With boxed sets of classic horror films, projectors, sound bars, and Twitch live-stream watch-alongs, we’ve got you covered with ideas for scary movie nights. Or if game nights or sleepover fun contacting slumbering spirits is more your vibe, there’s goodies here for that too. And of course, if you’re costume party prepping, there’s an array of speakers to dial up your monster mash playlist of choice.

Check out our Prime Day picks!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 24

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Get those movie nights or background party ambiance cinema vibes going. Find online for $699.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 24

Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 Full HD 1080p Smart Streaming Portable Projector

Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 Full HD 1080p Smart Streaming Portable Projector

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Movie projector options are a must! Find online for $499.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 24

Towond 100 inch Outdoor/Indoor Projector Screen

Towond 100 inch Outdoor/Indoor Projector Screen

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Make your own theater with this one. Find online for $55.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 24

Outdoor Inflatable Projector Screen 14 Ft Blow up

Outdoor Inflatable Projector Screen 14 Ft Blow up

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Inflatable screen for the backyard. Find online for $89.99

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 24

A Nightmare on Elm Street Collection

A Nightmare on Elm Street Collection

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Halloween time must-watch! Freddy’s coming for you with this seven-movie set for $24.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 24

Chucky Movie Collection

Chucky Movie Collection

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Have fun with this and continue to get Chucked, now that the Child’s Play spin-off Chucky show is streaming its latest season on Peacock. Find online for $24.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 24

Universal Classic Monsters Collection

Universal Classic Monsters Collection

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Nothing like the classics. Find online for $29.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 24

Alfred Hitchock Collection

Alfred Hitchock Collection

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

More classics. Find online for $49.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 24

Home Theater JBL Bar 1300X

Home Theater JBL Bar 1300X

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Get fancy for your at-home horror movie nights! Find online for $1,299.95.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 24

JBL Partybox Encore Essential

JBL Partybox Encore Essential

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Super reasonable option for projectors and party fun. Find online for $199.95.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 24

JBL PartyBox 110

JBL PartyBox 110

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Another party speaker option. Find online for $299.95.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 24

JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

On-the-go party action. Find online for $139.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 24

HyperX QuadCast S – RGB USB Condenser Microphone

HyperX QuadCast S – RGB USB Condenser Microphone

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

For live streaming or podcasting horror fun. Find online for $109.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 24

HyperX HHSS1C-KB-WT/G Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset

HyperX HHSS1C-KB-WT/G Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

For live streaming movies or games on Twitch. Find online for $59.49.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 24

Five Nights at Freddy’s PS4 Collection

Five Nights at Freddy’s PS4 Collection

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Get into it before the movie comes out. Find online for $18.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 24

Universal Monsters Horrified Board Game

Universal Monsters Horrified Board Game

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Monster mash, but make it tabletop. Find online for $31.59.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 24

Scream The Game

Scream The Game

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Do you like scary movies? Find online for $17.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 24

Funko Games E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Funko Games E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Phone home with E.T. Find it online for $11.99.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 24

Totally not an Ouija Board spirit summoning game

Totally not an Ouija Board spirit summoning game

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Find it online for $11.83.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 24

Copper Spirit Divining Rods

Copper Spirit Divining Rods

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

Have fun! Find online for $11.19.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 24

Stranger Things Flashlight

Stranger Things Flashlight

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

You know, in case the lights go out mysteriously or a portal to the Upside Down opens. Buy online for $9.59.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 24

Stranger Things x Kitsch hair accessories

Stranger Things x Kitsch hair accessories

Image for article titled Prime Day Must-Have Halloween Party Essentials
Image: Amazon

In case ghosts get all hair pully!

Find online for $22.39.

Advertisement

24 / 24