Universal Monsters and Blumhouse Horror Reign in These Halloween Collections

Universal Monsters and Blumhouse Horror Reign in These Halloween Collections

From Dracula to Five Nights at Freddy's, these lifestyle and costume drops pay tribute to titans of terror.

Sabina Graves
Universal Studios Products and Experiences
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Universal Pictures has a long horror legacy that encompasses the original Universal Monsters films, Chucky, events like Halloween Horror Nights, and new Blumhouse terrors like M3GAN and the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s.

With Halloween shopping season in full swing, here are some of the best in lifestyle, fandom fashion, and costumes that Universal has to offer. The collabs are wild, from officially branded Universal Monsters wine from 19 Crimes, to bedding from Cakeworth, to RSVLTS restocks, to HHN accessories and more at Hot Topic. And of course—a good amount of costumes from Spirit Halloween and Universal’s official Amazon storefront.

Take a look at the gallery for all the Universal Studios horror gear and costumes!

Universal Monsters Frankenstein and Bride x Cakeworthy Mesh Top

Bride of Frankenstein x Cakeworthy Mesh Top
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

Universal Monsters HHN Mini Backpack x Hot Topic

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Mini Backpack x Hot Topic Exclusive
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Universal Studios HNN Bride Of Frankenstein Hoodie x Hot Topic

Universal Studios HNN Bride Of Frankenstein Hoodie x Hot Topic
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

19 Crimes x Universal Monsters Dracula Red Blend Wine

19 Crimes x Dracula Red Blend Wine
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online or at Target.

19 Crimes x Universal Monsters Frankenstein Cabernet Wine

19 Crimes x Frankenstein Cabernet Wine
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online or at Target.

Universal Monsters Frankenstein dress costume x Spirit Halloween

Frankenstein dress costume x Spirit Halloween
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Universal Monsters Invisible Man costume x Spirit Halloween

Invisible Man x Spirit Halloween
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Universal Monsters Frankenstein costume x Spirit Halloween

Universal Monsters Frankenstein costume x Spirit Halloween
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Universal Monsters Bride of Frankenstein costume x Spirit Halloween

Universal Monsters Bride of Frankenstein costume x Spirit Halloween
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online or in stores.

Universal Monsters Gillman mask x Spirit Halloween

Universal Monsters Gillman mask x Spirit Halloween
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Universal Monsters x Cakeworthy duvet set

Universal Monsters x Cakeworthy duvet set
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

Universal Monsters x Cakeworthy sheet and pillow set

Universal Monsters x Cakeworthy sheet and pillow set
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find sheet and pillow sets online.

Universal Monsters x Cakeworthy Robe

Universal Monsters x Cakeworthy Robe
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

Universal Monsters x Cakeworthy hoodie and joggers

Universal Monsters x Cakeworthy hoodie and joggers
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find hoodie and joggers online.

Universal Monsters x RSVLTS

Universal Monsters RSVLTS
Photo: RSVLTS

Find online.

Universal Monsters x RSVLTS

Universal Monsters Creature from the Black Lagoon RSVLTS
Photo: RSVLTS

Find online

Universal Studios HHN Online Shop x Amazon

Universal Studios HHN Online Shop x Amazon
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Customize your own apparel from Halloween Horror Nights iconography past and present on Amazon.

Bride of Chucky x Loungefly wallet

Bride of Chucky x Loungefly wallet
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

Chucky x Loungefly mini-backpack

Chucky x Loungefly mini-backpack
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online. 

Bride of Chucky x Cakeworthy BoxLunch Exclusive Flannel

Bride of Chucky x Cakeworthy BoxLunch Exclusive Flannel
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Chucky x Cakeworthy accessories

Chucky x Cakeworthy accessories
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find wallet and purse online.

Chucky x Cakeworthy crewneck

Chucky x Cakeworthy crewneck
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

Chucky x Hot Topic hoodie

Chucky x Hot Topic hoodie
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Chucky x BoxLunch Exclusive Hockey Jersey

Chucky x BoxLunch Exclusive Hockey Jersey
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Chucky x Spirit Halloween pet costume

Chucky x Spirit Halloween pet costume
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Chucky Overalls Costume Plus Size x Spirit Halloween

Chucky Overalls Costume Plus Size x Spirit Halloween
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Chucky Costume Deluxe x Spirit Halloween

Chucky Costume Deluxe x Spirit Halloween
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Chucky skirt costume x Spirit Halloween

Chucky skirt costume x Spirit Halloween
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

M3GAN costume x Spirit Halloween

M3gan costume x Spirit Halloween
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online in kids or adult sizes.

M3GAN mask and hair x Amazon

Image for article titled Universal Monsters and Blumhouse Horror Reign in These Halloween Collections
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

HHN Jack the Clown jersey x Hot Topic

HHN Jack the Clown jersey x Hot Topic
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

HHN Jack and Chance hoodie x Hot Topic 

HHN Jack and Chance hoodie x Hot Topic
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

HHN Lil’ Boo planter x Universal Studios Parks

HHN Lil’ Boo planter x Universal Studios Parks
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find at Universal Studios Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood

HHN Stranger Things Eddie Munson Hellfire hoodie

HHN Stranger Things Eddie Munson Hellfire hoodie
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find at Universal Studios Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood at Halloween Horror Nights.

Back to the Future franchise costumes x Amazon

Back to the Future franchise costumes x Amazon
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find a fit from the BTTF universe of characters for the whole family online.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial kids costume

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial kids costume
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Elliot pet costume

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Elliot pet costume
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

Five Nights at Freddy’s costume x Spirit Halloween

Five Nights at Freddy’s costume x Spirit Halloween
Image: Spirit Halloween

Available in stores or online.

Fight Nights at Freddy’s FightLine x Funko Games

Fight Nights at Freddy’s FightLine x Funko Games
Image: Funko Games

Find the new game online.

Five Nights at Freddy’s x Funko Games

Five Nights at Freddy’s x Funko Games
Image: Funko Games

Check out Funko’s game selection inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s here.

Jurassic World Dino costume x Party City

Jurassic World Dino costume x Party City
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Halloween Michael Myers Jersey x BoxLunch Exclusive

Halloween Michael Myers Jersey x BoxLunch Exclusive
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find in stores or online.

Halloween Michael Myers pet costume x Amazon

Halloween Michael Myers pet costume x Amazon
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online

Halloween Michael Myers costume x Amazon

Halloween Michael Myers costume x Amazon
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Find online.

This roundup, which includes film/tv characters from major studios, was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what's next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

