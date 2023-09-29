Universal Pictures has a long horror legacy that encompasses the original Universal Monsters films, Chucky, events like Halloween Horror Nights, and new Blumhouse terrors like M3GAN and the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Advertisement

With Halloween shopping season in full swing, here are some of the best in lifestyle, fandom fashion, and costumes that Universal has to offer. The collabs are wild, from officially branded Universal Monsters wine from 19 Crimes, to bedding from Cakeworth, to RSVLTS restocks, to HHN accessories and more at Hot Topic. And of course—a good amount of costumes from Spirit Halloween and Universal’s official Amazon storefront.

Take a look at the gallery for all the Universal Studios horror gear and costumes!