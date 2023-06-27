Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Trailer Frenzy

The Five Nights at Freddy's Trailer Looks Delightfully Creepy

Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard star in Blumhouse's adaptation of the popular franchise.

Germain Lussier
the dolls of the film
Your nightmares have new stars courtesy of Five Nights at Freddy’s.
Image: Universal

Think Chucky E. Cheese meets Child’s Play. Those are the vibes blasting through the first trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s, Blumhouse’s big screen adaptation of the popular video game franchise. It opens in theaters, and on Peacock, October 27.

In the film, Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) plays a new nighttime security guard at a rundown old family restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. A place inhabited by large, creepy, and not-alive-at-first animatronic animals. In the film, which was directed by Emma Tammi, those animatronics were created and operated by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Check them out in the film’s tantalizing first trailer below.

Five Nights At Freddy’s | Official Trailer

As someone who doesn’t know much about the video game franchise, this trailer certainly piques my interest. I love the idea of a haunted restaurant. I love the life size robot animals. I’m in. You just have to wonder, since it’s targeting teenagers mostly, how hard does this thing go? Is this a violent, hard R? Or is it a creepy yet tamer PG-13? Either way though, you can certainly see the potential to blend our love of scary movies and franchise films with childhood horrors. Plus, it’s great to see Josh Hutcherson out there again. Where has that guy been?

Co-starring Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard, Five Nights at Freddy’s is out in theaters and Peacock October 27.

