Writer-director Kyra Elise Gardner knows a thing or two about horror; her dad is special-effects whiz Tony Gardner, whose many credits include multiple films in the Child’s Play series as well as the current Chucky TV series. With stage blood in her real blood, Gardner seems like the perfect person to make a documentary about horror’s most resilient killer doll—and the people who helped bring him to life.

Check out the new trailer for Living With Chucky.

Living with Chucky | Official Trailer

Listen, I’ll watch anything featuring John Waters, but this looks very fun (and genuinely heartfelt ) no matter what. Here’s the official synopsis: “Living With Chucky takes an in-depth look at the groundbreaking Child’s Play franchise from the perspective of a filmmaker who grew up within it. Featuring interviews with cast and crew such as Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, creator Don Mancini, and much more, this personal film recounts the dedication, creativity, and sacrifice that went into making the franchise and its long-lasting impact on the horror community.”

Living With Chucky hits Screambox and all major digital platforms April 4 in the U.S. and Canada.

