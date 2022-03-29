Leslie Grace offers a filming update for Batgirl. Andrew Garfield talks about the possibility of The Amazing Spider-Man 3. The CW’s Gotham Knights show has found its Spoiler. Plus, May Calamawy teases her Moon Knight character Layla, and Netflix teases a new vampire anime epic. Spoilers away!



Advertisement

Organ Trail

Deadline reports Southbound’s Mather Zickel has joined the cast of Organ Trail as Pa Archer, “a gaunt but imposing figurehead that has a commanding energy balanced by an instinctive compassion. In the throes of a brutal Montana winter, Pa’s steadfastness and sense of purpose—along with the skills he learned as a soldier in the Civil War—are the foundation on which his family’s survival rests.”

Untitled H.G. Wells Project

According to Deadline, Paramount Players and Wes Ball’s OddBall Entertainment are developing “a very loose adaptation” of an unspecified H.G. Wells story said to “stem from the ‘mythology’ surrounding one of the writer’s most iconic titles.” Screenwriter Laura Gillis has been tapped to rewrite the script “based off of a previous incarnation” by Pacific Rim: Uprising’s T.S. Nowlin.

Robert Egger’s Nosferatu

The New Yorker reports Harry Styles was once attached—but has now exited—Robert Egger s’ Nosferatu.

Eggers was supposed to be in Prague. The previous week, he had been scheduled to move there to begin preparing a remake of Nosferatu, F. W. Murnau’s silent vampire film, from 1922. The new version featured Taylor-Joy, who also starred in The Witch, and Harry Styles. But, at the last minute, Styles pulled out, citing scheduling concerns.

Advertisement

Star Trek 4

Chris Pine admitted to IndieWire he’s still totally in the dark about Star Trek 4.

Well, what’s going on with Star Trek is frankly, I don’t know. When the announcement was made at the shareholders’ thing, I didn’t know that they were doing that. I don’t think anybody did. I met Matt Shakman, the director. He’s a super-cool guy, very smart, I like him a great deal. I know there’s a script out there somewhere and I’m waiting to see it. Looking forward to reading it. I love the group. I love the team. I love the world. Happy to go to work.

Advertisement

Batgirl

Filming is nearly complete on Batgirl, according to Leslie Grace on Instagram.

this is a “it’s our last week of shooting #batgirl and i’m getting emotionalllll” dump🥴🥺🤎 be prepared for moreeeee. but in advance - Scotland, thank u endlessly for welcoming us with open arms and gifting us the perfect city to create our Gotham. it’s not the end yet but i didn’t want to miss a moment to say thank you as I’m sitting here reflecting on all we’ve gotten to experience thanks to you. i will never forget my time here🫂🦇😘

Advertisement

The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield answered “no one’s going to believe anything I say again” when asked to provide an update on his rumored third Spider-Man movie at Sony.

Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Dr. Robotnik introduces Knuckles in a new clip from Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Gotham Knights

Deadline reports Anna Lore has been cast as Stephanie Brown, a.k.a Spoiler, in Gotham Knights. Similar to her comics counterpart, a press release states the character boasts a level of “sarcasm matched only by her intellect” and that she was “raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles.” Since then, she’s “honed her skills to become a formidable coder. But her greatest talent might be hiding a less-than-perfect home life.”

Advertisement

Stargirl

Entertainment Weekly reports Tim Gabriel has been cast as Todd “Obsidian” Rice, the “son of Alan Scott/the Golden Age Green Lantern and the twin brother of Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade” in the third season of Stargirl.

Advertisement

One Piece

Spoiler TV additionally reports Yellowjackets’ Peter Gadiot has joined the cast of Netflix’s live-action One Piece as Shanks, “the legendary captain of the red-haired pirate crew.”

Advertisement

Doctor Who

Doctor Who’s “Legend of the Sea Devils” is now confirmed to air this April 17, on Easter Sunday.

Advertisement

In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) come face to fin with one of the Doctor’s oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils. Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

House of the Dragon

In conversation with Comic Book, Matt Smith described House of the Dragon as being “very different” from Game of Thrones.

I think it’s really different to the original series, to be honest with you. I mean it has to be. The original series was its own thing and it was, it was so brilliant and, and sort of left a mark in a way that it would be impossible to repeat. So, I don’t know. The truth is I haven’t seen any so it’s difficult for me. Essentially it’s in the same world, it has to take on a slightly different identity. But who knows? I have no idea.

Advertisement

Moon Knight

May Calamawy spoke to Comic Book about the pressure she felt developing her brand-new character, Layla El-Faouly, in Moon Knight.

I felt so much pressure in the beginning and I was really intimidated, because I genuinely didn’t know what would be the best direction for her, and I wanted to do justice to all the work that’s been done. Every character is so nuanced and rich, and I’m like, ‘How do I bring this? And what is gonna serve the story and Moon Knight?’ And also important for me to create a character who has her own arc, not just in service of the man. And luckily I had just incredible people that I was working with, and Layla took a village, I’ll say that. I worked so much with Mohammed Diab and his wife. Oscar and Ethan were so helpful. My stunt doubles were like, I needed them, you know, so we found her. When I auditioned, it was like, ‘Egyptian woman,’ and I was like, ‘I’ll take it.’ But it was as we were going along that the mysteries were unfolding, I was just on the ride with it. It was cool.

Advertisement

Vampire in the Garden

Finally, survivors of a vampire apocalypse living inside a wall of light must form diplomatic relations with the new world order in the trailer for Vampire in the Garden, premiering May 16 on Netflix.

Banner art by Jim Cook