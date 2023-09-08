Star Trek Is Celebrating Its Birthday With... Kid Cudi?

Today marks 57 years since “The Man Trap,” the first episode of Star Trek to be broadcast on TV, hit screens—and to celebrate, Kid Cudi is going where many others have gone before: a very peculiar brand deal.

To celebrate Star Trek’s anniversary, Paramount today announced a “multi-facted” collaboration with Cudi called “Boldly Be,” to develop a series of crossovers between Star Trek and the rapper and designer across fashion, video games, and, of course, music. Brace yourselves, “Star Trekkin’” fans.

Advertisement

“I grew up watching Star Trek with my dad who is single handedly responsible for turning me into a fan,” Cudi, aka Scott Mescudi, said in a press release provided by Paramout. “The most important thing to me is to be as authentic as possible. Star Trek’s mission has always been about having a hopeful future and when I was first approached about this project it was the perfect marriage of all the things I believe in—being brave and a hero by doing what’s right and fighting for freedom. I can’t wait to share my love of this incredible franchise with the world.”

Check out a teaser for the collaboration below, in which Cudi fixes us all with an unflinching glare as he gets out of the Strange New Worlds-era version of the Enterprise captain’s chair.

Star Trek x Kid Cudi | Teaser

“Boldly Be ” will launch in October with a new range of fashion items, before continuing with a currently undisclosed “interactive gaming component” and, eventually, a song by Cudi inspired by Star Trek. Hopefully it’s just as wild as that Star Trek Beyond Rihanna video.

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.