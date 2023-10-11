Star Trek: Prodigy Has Found a New Home at Netflix

For the first time since Star Trek’s revival found itself a “permanent” streaming home in the U.S. on Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access), a new season of Trek TV will launch on a rival platform with the news that the previously-paused Star Trek: Prodigy is making its way to Netflix.



Variety has the news that Netflix will now be the home of the Star Trek 3DCG animated series, which follows a group of young aliens as they discover what Starfleet is for the first time, piloting a prototype experimental ship with the holographic advice of Voyager’s Captain Janeway (the returning Kate Muglrew). Previous Paramount had reneged on a greenlight for season 2 of the show, unceremoniously pulling season 1 of Prodigy from streaming altogether, leaving the back half of the season unavailable to purchase physically or digitally in the US, or legally stream, for a period of several months.

