One of the few through lines in Strange New Worlds’ first season was Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) trying to come to grips with the vision of his future fate during the events of Star Trek: Discovery season two . Fully aware his destiny would see him grievously wounded saving Starfleet A cademy students during a training exercise, Pike grappled not just with having the knowledge of his fate, but whether or not he should attempt to change it.

After a harrowing glimpse of what could be should he try that saw him thrust into a recreation of one of the greatest Star Trek episodes ever made, “Balance of Terror” in season one ’s finale, Pike has ultimately decided to be at peace with his future—and accept what he can do in the time he has.