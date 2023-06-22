Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Opener Free on YouTube

Now is the time to catch up on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season one in it s entirety— and watch the first episode of the currently airing season two— for free on YouT ube.

The Paramount+ exclusive Star Trek series is on YouTube to celebrate the release of season two. The premiere episode, entitled “The Broken Circle,” is currently available to entice new fans into the series—and presumably into becoming subscribers of t he service. The series serves as a prequel to the original Star Trek series , following the adventures aboard the USS Enterprise under Captain Pike (Anson Mount) , with Spock (Ethan Peck) and the rest of the crew before James T. Kirk was named captain.

Watch it below!

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 2 Premiere | Full Episode | Paramount+

If you’re new to the show and want to start at the beginning start here:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 1, Episode 1 | Full Episode | Paramount+

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on YouTube for a limited time and on it s streaming home, Paramount+ .



