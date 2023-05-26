And it was. Besides the massive turnout of writers and actors from across the franchise, with the crowd including people like David Weddle, Jeri Ryan, Scott Bakula, John Billingsley, Jonathan DeLuca, and Michael Okuda. Support came from all over. “We wanted to send the message that we’re all here boldly standing together, united. All these different artists across various disciplines, writers, actors, you know, production designers, craftsmen, all these things and we just wanted to kind of keep the worker solidarity in focus,” said Cisco.

Star Trek has, according to Cisco, one of the most pro-union episodes of television out there–“The Bar Association” from Deep Space Nine, written by Robert Wilson. “Star Trek, just as a sort of philosophical concept, represents where we want to be in terms of a more equal and egalitarian society. Even in it’s own universe the characters are imperfect and society is always challenged, which I think is a good reminder that even when we think we’re living in good times to not get complacent. As a series, throughout its history, it has always pushed the bounds of representation and diversity. Not not always hitting the mark by historical standards, but I think when it is current, it’s always pushing those boundaries. And so I think that’s, for me, what makes the the franchise so powerful.”

When asked what people can do to help as the strike continues, Cisco said that sending water to the picket lines–especially as the strikes looks to extend into the summer months–would be one of the best ways to directly support those on the line. He also mentioned that donations should go to the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports non-WGA entertainment workers out of the job as the WGA is on strike. “If you want to support the writers, support the people that are all supporting us.”

“None of us want to be doing this, but it’s necessary. And seeing the solidarity that we have from all the other guilds, from people in the community, from those who are pre-WGA aspiring writers, and even just people who just like television… This fight right now is the same fight that everybody else is fighting in labor,” Cisco said. “In a lot of ways, [this action] is going to kind of be like a precursor to a lot of other stuff that other unions are dealing with. I think that this [strike] is going to have major implications for that.”

