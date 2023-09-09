Disney is Bringing Star Wars: Ahsoka to Theaters

Like other big Disney shows before it, Star Wars: Ahsoka has been the big point of TV discussion for the last several weeks. And now that it’s hit the halfway mark of its story, Disney’s taking an extra step to make the show feel more of a big event series than it already was.

As revealed earlier in the week, Disney’s holding screenings across various theaters in the US for fans to watch the upcoming episode at its regular Tuesday night time with other members of their local Star Wars community. Checking Gofobo, such theaters are affiliates of AMC and stationed in big cities like Chicago, Seattle, and Dallas. For international audiences, screenings will be held in the UK (London), Thailand (Bangkok), and Brazil (Sao Paolo). For those who plan on going, it’s definitely advised you get there early—screenings like this are first come, first serve, so it’d be best to show up at least an hour earlier (or maybe a little more).

Billed as a “midseason fan celebration,” next week’s episode will see Ahsoka cross paths with her ex-master Anakin Skywalker, played by once again in live action by Hayden Christensen. Notably, this’ll be both the very first time the two characters actually share the screen together in outside of the cartoons, and their first time meeting up again in years. Anakin and Ahsoka didn’t have much time to chat in the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and canonically, the two didn’t link up again until season two of Star Wars Rebels, where Ahsoka realized and accepted that Anakin had become Darth Vader. With how much Ahsoka has been banking on audiences’ longtime nostalgia for both Clone Wars and Rebels, the reunion couldn’t be more perfectly timed.

Episode five of Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere this Tuesday, September 12 on Disney+.



