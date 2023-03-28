In just over a week, Star Wars fans from all over the world will flock to London, England for Star Wars Celebration Europe. For four straight days, fans will learn about all the latest and greatest things coming to the world of Star Wars, reflect on its history, and buy a lot of cool merchandise. And we do mean a lot of merchandise. Star Wars and merch go together like Tatooine and sand— y ou can’t have one without the other.

What follows is just a small sampling of the super awesome exclusive merchandise that’s coming to Star Wars Celebration’s main store. V endors at the convention will also have exclusive items available , but everything you see in this post (and at this link here, for the full inventory) is in the Celebration Store, which fans usually need a reservation to get into. Learn more about that process here and click through to see all sorts of swag inspired by all things Star Wars—including Disney+ shows like Andor, the convention itself, and 40 years of Return of the Jedi.