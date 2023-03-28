Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch

Check out exclusive t-shirts, toys, and more from Return of the Jedi, Andor, Ahsoka, and other reaches of the galaxy far, far away.

Germain Lussier
Some examples of the exclusive merch at Star Wars Celebration Europe.
Image: Lucasfilm

In just over a week, Star Wars fans from all over the world will flock to London, England for Star Wars Celebration Europe. For four straight days, fans will learn about all the latest and greatest things coming to the world of Star Wars, reflect on its history, and buy a lot of cool merchandise. And we do mean a lot of merchandise. Star Wars and merch go together like Tatooine and sand—you can’t have one without the other.

What follows is just a small sampling of the super awesome exclusive merchandise that’s coming to Star Wars Celebration’s main store. Vendors at the convention will also have exclusive items available, but everything you see in this post (and at this link here, for the full inventory) is in the Celebration Store, which fans usually need a reservation to get into. Learn more about that process here and click through to see all sorts of swag inspired by all things Star Wars—including Disney+ shows like Andor, the convention itself, and 40 years of Return of the Jedi.

Revenge of the Jedi shirt

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm

There are several shirts with the Revenge logo on it, this being one of the coolest.

Union Jack patch

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm

As the con is in England, there’s a lot of merch with this design on it too.

Mandalorian Knight shirt

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm
Celebration key art shirt

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm

There are a ton of different items with this art on it.

40 years ago, in a galaxy far, far away...

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm

One of the cooler, most subtle Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary shirts.

Ewok terrarium

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm
Ewok nesting dolls

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm
Endor windbreaker

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm
Return of the Jedi jacket

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm
Key art hoodie

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm

Luthen Rael’s store shirt

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm

Just one of many items for Andor fans.

Andor Narkina 5 shirt

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm

You know. Pretend you’re a prisoner.

Blue Harvest shirt

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm

The shooting title for Return of the Jedi. Nice deep cut here.

Revenge of the Jedi shirt

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm
Another Narkina 5 shirt

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm
Return of the Jedi tea towel set - part 1

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm

This is one of three towels you get in a set. Keep clicking to see the rest.

Return of the Jedi tea towel set - part 2

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm
Return of the Jedi tea towel set - part 3

Image for article titled Star Wars Celebration Europe Has a Ton of Fun Exclusive Merch
Image: Lucasfilm
