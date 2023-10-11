See All of Star Wars Celebration's Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase

Toys and Collectibles

See All of Star Wars Celebration's Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase

Alice X. Zhang's Star Wars posters will be available this week at Bottleneck Gallery.

By
Germain Lussier
reva, boba, luke, rey, grogu
Just some of the amazing Star Wars Celebration art that’ll finally be available as a poster this week.
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm

Star Wars Celebration 2023 will be remembered for a great many things. The announcement of new Star Wars movies. Celebrating 40 years of Return of the Jedi. The reveal of Grand Admiral Thrawn. But on top of all of that was artist Alice X. Zhang’s incredible official badge art, which was rightfully celebrated and highly sought-after.

Each convention badge was graced with one of over a dozen portraits of your favorite Star Wars characters: Rey, Han Solo, Darth Vader, the Mandalorian, and more. But they weren’t for sale there except as postcards (which quickly sold out each morning.) Now, after several months of waiting, fans can finally have the chance to buy any, or all, of Zhang’s incredible portraits of Star Wars royalty in full, limited-edition glory.

They’ll first be on sale Friday, October 13, in-person at the Bottleneck Gallery in Brooklyn, NY. The gallery is hosting a special opening and exhibit of her art from 6-8 p.m., as well as a Masters of the Universe exhibit, and you can get all the specifics right here. If you can’t make it to New York on Friday though, keep an eye on Bottleneck Gallery’s social media as leftovers will be on sale soon.

What follows are big, beautiful images of all of Zhang’s amazing Star Wars art that’ll be available at the gallery and follow online later. Each is a 12 x 16 inch giclée print that costs $50 in editions from 150-250.

Ahsoka by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 250

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Bo-Katan by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 150

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Boba Fett by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 200

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Cassian Andor by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 200

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Chopper by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 200

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Darth Vader by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 250

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Droids by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 200

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Fennic Shand by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 150

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Finn by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 150

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Greef Karga by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 150

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Grogu by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 200

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Han Solo by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 250

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Leia by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 250

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Luke Skywalker by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 250

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian and Grogu by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 200

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Obi-Wan Kenobi by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 250

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Omega by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 150

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Reva by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 150

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Rey by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 200

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
Yoda by Alice X. Zhang - Edition of 200

Image for article titled See All of Star Wars Celebration&#39;s Breathtaking Badge Art, Which Is Finally Available to Purchase
Image: Alice X. Zhang/Lucasfilm
