Star Wars Celebration 2023 will be remembered for a great many things. The announcement of new Star Wars movies. Celebrating 40 years of Return of the Jedi. The reveal of Grand Admiral Thrawn. But on top of all of that was artist Alice X. Zhang’s incredible official badge art, which was rightfully celebrated and highly sought- after.

Each convention badge was graced with one of over a dozen portraits of your favorite Star Wars characters: Rey, Han Solo, Darth Vader, the Mandalorian, and more. But they weren’t for sale there except as postcards (which quickly sold out each morning.) Now, after several months of waiting, fans can finally have the chance to buy any, or all, of Zhang’s incredible portraits of Star Wars royalty in full, limited-edition glory.

They’ll first be on sale Friday, October 13, in- person at the Bottleneck Gallery in Brooklyn, NY. The gallery is hosting a special opening and exhibit of her art from 6-8 p.m., as well as a Masters of the Universe exhibit, and you can get all the specifics right here. If you can’t make it to New York on Friday though, keep an eye on Bottleneck Gallery’s social media as leftovers will be on sale soon.

What follows are big, beautiful images of all of Zhang’s amazing Star Wars art that’ll be available at the gallery and follow online later. Each is a 12 x 16 inch giclé e print that costs $50 in editions from 150-250.