Absolutely Everything Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023

io9

Absolutely Everything Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023

Three new movies! Multiple new trailers! Fresh details about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny! And so much more!

By
Rob Bricken
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Absolutely Everything Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023
Screenshot: Lucasfilm

There was plenty to celebrate at Star Wars Celebration Europe, which wrapped up today in London. The Lucasfilm lovefest wowed fans with all sorts of news, including when the franchise will finally return to movie theaters—and who’ll be directing the new movies. Plus, there were new trailers for Ahsoka, Visions, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and more. And, neither last nor least, we finally learned who will bring fan-favorite villain Thrawn to life. Check out all of io9's SWCE coverage here!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

Movies

Movies

Image for article titled Absolutely Everything Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023
Image: Lucasfilm

The Next Three Star Wars Films Go to the Past, Present, and Future With Daisy Ridley

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

Ahsoka

Ahsoka

Image for article titled Absolutely Everything Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023
Image: Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Ahsoka’s First Trailer Gives the Former Jedi Her Due

We Finally Know Who’s Playing Thrawn on Ahsoka

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

The Acolyte

The Acolyte

Image for article titled Absolutely Everything Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023
Image: Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals a First Look at Its Stellar Cast in Action

The Acolyte Will Include at Least One Familiar High Republic Face

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

Andor

Andor

Image for article titled Absolutely Everything Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023
Image: Lucasfilm

Andor’s First Season 2 Footage Showed the True Birth of a Rebellion

Andor Never Had an Opposition to Using Mandalorian’s VFX Tech

Andor’s Most Uncomfortable Costume Is Star Wars Celebration’s Hottest Cosplay

Andor’s ‘One Way Out’ Chant Breaks Out at Star Wars Celebration

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Other TV

Other TV

Image for article titled Absolutely Everything Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023
Image: Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Finally Has a Trailer

Star Wars Has More Tales of the Jedi on the Way

Star Wars Enlists The Bad Batch for a Final Season 3

Jon Watts’ Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Shares a First Peek at Jude Law’s Space Adventures

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

Memories

Memories

Image for article titled Absolutely Everything Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023
Photo: Lucasfilm/Germain Lussier

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Get Emotional Over Their Obi-Wan Kenobi Showdown

Return of the Jedi’s 40th Anniversary Panel Had Fond Memories and Funny Stories

Ian McDiarmid Has the Best Perspective on Palpatine’s Star Wars Journey

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

Books, Games, and Merch

Books, Games, and Merch

Image for article titled Absolutely Everything Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023
Image: Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The High Republic Reveals the Beginning of the End

New Jedi Survivor Trailer Puts Cal in the Fight of His Life

Star Tours Is Adding Mystery Destinations From Star Wars’ Future

All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration and May the 4th Merch You Can Find Near You

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones

Image for article titled Absolutely Everything Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023
Image: Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Whips Up an Incredible New Trailer

We’ve Seen 6 Minutes of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Advertisement

10 / 10