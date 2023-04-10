There was plenty to celebrate at Star Wars Celebration Europe, which wrapped up today in London. The Lucasfilm lovefest wowed fans with all sorts of news, including when the franchise will finally return to movie theaters—and who’ll be directing the new movies. Plus, there were new trailers for Ahsoka, Visions, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and more. And, neither last nor least, we finally learned who will bring fan-favorite villain Thrawn to life. Check out all of io9's SWCE coverage here!
There was plenty to celebrate at Star Wars Celebration Europe, which wrapped up today in London. The Lucasfilm lovefest wowed fans with all sorts of news, including when the franchise will finally return to movie theaters—and who’ll be directing the new movies. Plus, there were new trailers for Ahsoka, Visions, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and more. And, neither last nor least, we finally learned who will bring fan-favorite villain Thrawn to life. Check out all of io9's SWCE coverage here!
Movies
Ahsoka
The Acolyte
Andor
Other TV
Memories
Books, Games, and Merch
Star Wars: The High Republic Reveals the Beginning of the End
New Jedi Survivor Trailer Puts Cal in the Fight of His Life
Star Tours Is Adding Mystery Destinations From Star Wars’ Future
All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Star Wars Celebration and May the 4th Merch You Can Find Near You