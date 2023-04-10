There was plenty to celebrate at Star Wars Celebration Europe, which wrapped up today in London. The Lucasfilm lovefest wowed fans with all sorts of news, including when the franchise will finally return to movie theaters—and who’ll be directing the new movies. Plus, there were new trailers for Ahsoka, Visions, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and more. And, neither last nor least, we finally learned who will bring fan-favorite villain Thrawn to life. Check out all of io9's SWCE coverage here!

