Star Wars Celebration is upon us, over the pond this year but the fandom rises to the occasion.

Lucasfilm’s event kicked off with a bunch of new announcements from upcoming movies and shows like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. Acolyte star Amandla Stalberg set the tone for cosplay with their Padme look as a fan along with the rest of attendees and even the Andor cast was joined on stage by prisoners from Narkina 5 . Here are some of our fave cosplay looks from all over the Star Wars universe.