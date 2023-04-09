All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration

All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration

From Return of the Jedi to Dial of Destiny, Hasbro brought a ton of goodies to Star Wars Celebration

By James Whitbrook
Image: Hasbro
Image: Hasbro

Star Wars Celebration brings plenty of news with it from the galaxy far, far away, but it also brings future opportunities to drain your wallet. Hasbro understood this more than anyone else at their panel at the London convention, and they brought out big announcements from Star Wars and Indiana Jones to whet fans appetites.

Hasbro’s panel covered not just the galaxy far, far away, but one a little closer to home, as it lifted the lid on products due throughout the next year for both Star Wars and Indiana Jones. In the realm of Star Wars, Ahsoka got its first merchandise in the form of a Rebels favorite: an interactive “chatter back” Chopper, giving you your own version of the Ghost crew’s sassy droid to talk back to you. Return of the Jedi’s 40th Anniversary was the big pull of the day however, with the reveal of more retro-card back Black Series figures (including a nifty new Darth Vader with removable helmet) and a three-pack collection of Anakin, Yoda, and Obi-Wan’s Force spirits from the end of the movie. In the smaller scale 3.75” Vintage Collection, fans were treated to a new four-pack of figures from Return of the Jedi’s opening Jabba’s sail barge sequence, as well as a bumper version of Din Djarin’s Naboo N-1 Starfighter from The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, complete with removeable ship parts and updated figures of Din and Grogu to fly in it.

The larger-scale 6” Black Series line also got new reveals in the form of an entire wave dedicated to the second season of The Bad Batch, featuring updated figures for Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, Echo, and Omega based on their “mercenary” outfits, as well as a new Imperial Clone Commando. The Book of Boba Fett also got a nod with a new and updated Cad Bane action figure inspired by the Bounty Hunter’s brief appearance in the series.

Over in the world of Indiana Jones, Indy himself was unsurprisingly the star of the show. Doctor Jones made up more than half of the revealed figures for Hasbro’s new “Adventure Series” 6” line, with versions of Indiana from Raiders, Temple of Doom (in an increasingly shirtless capacity), and even the new Dial of Destiny movie joining figures based on Short Round, Dial of Destiny’s Helena Shaw, and Raiders’ Marcus Brody and René Belloq.

Pre-orders for all of Hasbro’s new figures will go live in the coming week for most of its Star Wars reveals on April 11 (the Bad Batch figures will be available to order May 4 from Walmart exclusively, save for Omega, who is a wider release), with the Indiana Jones toys going up shortly after on April 13. Click through to see pictures of every reveal!

Ahsoka Chatter Back Chopper

Ahsoka Chatter Back Chopper

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

This 7.5” tall droid features voice-activated sounds and movement, as well as a weathered deco inspired by his appearance in Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Chatter Back Chopper

Ahsoka Chatter Back Chopper

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$80, releases in Fall 2023.

Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Clone Trooper Electronic Helmet

Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Clone Trooper Electronic Helmet

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

An updated version of Hasbro’s Phase-II clone helmet, this one features a voice changer and deco inspired by the 332nd Company that aids Ahsoka during the Siege of Mandalore.

Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Clone Trooper Electronic Helmet

Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Clone Trooper Electronic Helmet

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$132, releases in Fall 2023.

The Vintage Collection Jabba's Court Denizens

The Vintage Collection Jabba’s Court Denizens

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

This new multipack features four aliens from the Jabba’s sail barge sequence—Ree-Yees, Tessek, and Skiff guards Velken Tezeri and Taym Dren-garen.

$73, releases in Summer 2023.

The Vintage Collection Jabba's Court Denizens Ree-Yees

The Vintage Collection Jabba’s Court Denizens Ree-Yees

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
The Vintage Collection Jabba's Court Denizens Tessek

The Vintage Collection Jabba’s Court Denizens Tessek

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
The Vintage Collection Jabba's Court Denizens Velken Tezeri

The Vintage Collection Jabba’s Court Denizens Velken Tezeri

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
The Vintage Collection Jabba's Court Denizens Taym Dren-garden

The Vintage Collection Jabba’s Court Denizens Taym Dren-garden

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
The Vintage Collection Moff Jerjerrod

The Vintage Collection Moff Jerjerrod

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$17, releases in Summer 2023.

The Vintage Collection Krrsantan

The Vintage Collection Krrsantan

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

A deluxe release, Krrsantan comes with a blaster, electro-shock knuckle dusters, a tankard, and even a meiloruun fruit. $28, releases in Fall 2023.

The Vintage Collection Nien Nunb

The Vintage Collection Nien Nunb

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$17, releases in Summer 2023.

The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter

The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

Hasbro pulled out all the stops for its 3.75” scale version of Din Djarin’s new ride. The ship includes a display stand to showcase it either in flight or hovering in landing mode, as well as a swappable co-pilot socket to either have Grogu’s observation pod or a socket to plug in a (not included) R5-D4 figure. The ship itself also includes removeable parts, as well as compartment storage to keep all of the accessories the included Din and Grogu figures come with.

$130, available Fall 2023.

The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter

The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter

The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter

The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
The Black Series Return of the Jedi Force Spirits

The Black Series Return of the Jedi Force Spirits

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

Celebrating the finale of Return of the Jedi as the movie turns 40 this year, this 3-pack includes updated ghostly versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda based on their Force Spirit appearance to Luke at the climax of the movie—and also, for the first time, a figure of the updated Hayden Christensen-inspired version of Anakin from the 2004 DVD release of the film.

$78, releases in Summer 2023.

The Black Series Return of the Jedi Force Spirits Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Black Series Return of the Jedi Force Spirits Obi-Wan Kenobi

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
The Black Series Return of the Jedi Force Spirits Yoda

The Black Series Return of the Jedi Force Spirits Yoda

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
The Black Series Return of the Jedi Force Spirits Anakin Skywalker

The Black Series Return of the Jedi Force Spirits Anakin Skywalker

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
The Black Series Return of the Jedi Jabba the Hutt and Salacious Crumb

The Black Series Return of the Jedi Jabba the Hutt and Salacious Crumb

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

A re-release of one of the first (and rarest) deluxe Black Series figures, this newly updated Jabba comes with Salacious Crumb, a re-use of the more articulated version of the character previously released in a creature multi-pack.

The Black Series Return of the Jedi Jabba the Hutt and Salacious B. Crumb

The Black Series Return of the Jedi Jabba the Hutt and Salacious B. Crumb

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$90, releases in fall 2023.

The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Luke Skywalker, with the Chanel boots

The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Luke Skywalker, with the Chanel boots

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases Fall 2023. 

The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Darth Vader

The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Darth Vader

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

This Darth Vader includes a 3-part removeable helmet, to expose a new likeness of Anakin Skywalker’s withered head, as well as an alternate right hand depicting the moment Luke severs the limb aboard the second Death Star. $25, releases Fall 2023.

The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Royal Guard

The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Royal Guard

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases Fall 2023.

The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary R2-D2

The Black Series Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary R2-D2

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases Fall 2023.

The Black Series The Bad Batch Season 2 Hunter

The Black Series The Bad Batch Season 2 Hunter

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases Fall 2023.

The Black Series The Bad Batch Season 2 Tech

The Black Series The Bad Batch Season 2 Tech

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases Fall 2023.

The Black Series The Bad Batch Season 2 Wrecker

The Black Series The Bad Batch Season 2 Wrecker

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases Fall 2023.

The Black Series The Bad Batch Season 2 Echo

The Black Series The Bad Batch Season 2 Echo

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases Fall 2023.

The Black Series The Bad Batch Season 2 Omega

The Black Series The Bad Batch Season 2 Omega

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases Fall 2023.

The Black Series The Bad Batch Imperial Commando

The Black Series The Bad Batch Imperial Commando

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases Fall 2023.

The Black Series Book of Boba Fett Cad Bane

The Black Series Book of Boba Fett Cad Bane

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases Spring 2024.

Adventure Series Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones (Temple Escape)

Adventure Series Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones (Temple Escape)

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

This deluxe release of the first figure in the Adventure Series line includes the famous temple plinth from the opening of Raiders, as well as the golden statue and bag Indy replaces it with in his escape. $40, releases Summer 2023.

Adventure Series Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones (Cairo)

Adventure Series Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones (Cairo)

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

Indy’s sweatier Cairo appearance includes a new extended whip accessory, as well as a monkey to menace him. $34, releases Fall 2023.

Adventure Series Raiders of the Lost Ark Marcus Brody and René Belloq (Ark Showdown)

Adventure Series Raiders of the Lost Ark Marcus Brody and René Belloq (Ark Showdown)

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

This two pack based on the first movie includes Indy’s professorial ally Marcus Brody, complete with a fully-openable dusty tome, and Belloq in his snazzy white suit, complete with a rifle. $56, releases Fall 2023.

Adventure Series Raiders of the Lost Ark Marcus Brody

Adventure Series Raiders of the Lost Ark Marcus Brody

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
Adventure Series Raiders of the Lost Ark René Belloq (Ark Showdown)

Adventure Series Raiders of the Lost Ark René Belloq (Ark Showdown)

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro
Adventure Series Temple of Doom Indiana Jones

Adventure Series Temple of Doom Indiana Jones

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases in Summer 2023.

Adventure Series Temple of Doom Indiana Jones (Hypnotized)

Adventure Series Temple of Doom Indiana Jones (Hypnotized)

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases in Summer 2023.

Adventure Series Temple of Doom Short Round

Adventure Series Temple of Doom Short Round

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases in Summer 2023.

Adventure Series Dial of Destiny Indiana Jones

Adventure Series Dial of Destiny Indiana Jones

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases in Summer 2023.

Adventure Series Dial of Destiny Helena Shaw

Adventure Series Dial of Destiny Helena Shaw

Image for article titled All the Star Wars and Indiana Jones Toys Hasbro Revealed at Star Wars Celebration
Image: Hasbro

$25, releases in Summer 2023.

