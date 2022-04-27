The Grand Inquisitor

The head of the Inquisitorius, the Grand Inquisitor was a fallen Pau’an Jedi, one of the Jedi Order’s Temple Guards before the rise of the Empire. Becoming the head of the Inquistiorius under Darth Vader at the direct behest of the Emperor, the Grand Inquisitor helped train and form the rest of the Inquistorius, and eventually took a direct role in hunting down the rogue Jedi Kanan Jarrus and his new apprentice, Ezra Bridger, during the events of Star Wars Rebels’ first season.



The Grand Inquisitor perishes at the end of that first season, but he will appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Rupert Friend.