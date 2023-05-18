Disney has made the decision to close its large-scale immersive experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, after only a year and a half in operation. Doors will close in September.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment,” the company said in a statement. “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

The experience will continue through September 30, with the final event beginning on September 28. Reportedly, Disney will be getting in touch with people who booked trips after that soon about rescheduling— an d all reservations will paused until May 26, likely so those people can be accommodated and because the demand just instantly went up,

As the statement said, fans who paid for the very expensive experience were generally happy with it, but it seems fairly obvious the demand wasn’t there to justify the experience. I myself am a massive Star Wars fan and each time I thought about spending $6,000 on a two-day vacation, I thought about the many, many days I could spend on an exotic beach at that money. Though, now that it’s closing, I do kind of want to check it out more than ever. What about you?

