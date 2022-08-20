2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order wound up being a way bigger success than anyone would’ve expected, and years later, remains notable for being one of the few recent Star Wars games to not have any real baggage attached to it. Its sequel, Jedi Survivor, is hitting in 2023, and now that it’s a known success, Lucasfilm and EA are going to give it a bigger push. And you know what means: a tie-in novel.



On Friday, the Star Wars website revealed the upcoming novel, Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars. Written by Sam Maggs (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Call of Duty: Vanguard), the novel will see Cal Kestis and the rest of the Stinger Mantis crew embark on an adventure set between Fallen Order and Survivor. Given that the first trailer for Survivor noticeably didn’t feature the Mantis crew at all save for Cal and his droid friend BD-1, so maybe this book will lay the foundation for that split—whether under forced circumstances, or a natural erosion of the crew’s friendship. Look for it to arrive on March 7, 2023.

Star Wars is no stranger to tie-in novels, but Fallen Order was very much lacking in one back in 2019. Instead, Marvel Comics published a five-part prequel miniseries focused on Cere Junda and Eno Cordova, the former of whom becomes Cal’s mentor in the game and probably should’ve just been the protagonist to begin with. In fact, Battle Scars marks the first novel for a Star Wars video game in six years, with the last being 2017's Battlefront II: Inferno Squad by Christie Golden.

Advertisement

Along with the novel, Jedi Survivor will be getting its own art book. If you’re ever curious about the development history of a video game, this’ll be one to get, as it’ll feature concept art from the whole game, along with commentary from the developers and an full color hardcover. This book will be hitting on May 2, 2023. With how close art books usually release to their source material—the original Fallen Order’s art book came out four days after the game, for example—we may be looking at a late April release for Survivor. Assuming it doesn’t get delayed, of course.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

