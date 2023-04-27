Watch Mark Hamill Give Cameron Monaghan Jedi Lessons

If you’re looking to have the F orce, er... your heart grow three sizes today, look no further than this incredibly charming skit from EA Star Wars that shows what happens when the legendary Mark Hamill shows up on the set of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor to give Cameron Monaghan some pointers.



Advertisement

Mark Hamill, famously known as Luke Skywalker to any Star Wars fan, gives Monaghan, who plays Cal Kestis , some tips about being suitably Jedi-like while performing motion capture for the newest EA Star Wars video game, Jedi Survivor. There’s notes given on concentration, F orce- sensing projectiles, and even a teachable moment where Monaghan uses “too much wrist” when attempting to perform a Jedi mind trick.

Of course, no video game skit would be complete without a jab or two at old guys playing video games. It’s fine, it’s still a very cute skit, and I’m just glad Hamill still gets to have fun in Star Wars even if The Mandalorian CGI’d him pretty much out of existence.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor releases tomorrow, April 28.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.