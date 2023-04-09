New Jedi Survivor Trailer Puts Cal in the Fight of His Life

This weekend is Star Wars Celebration 2023, and even Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is getting a little bit of love. Respawn’s sequel to its 2019 breakout releases at the end of the month, and while it doesn’t have a panel to itself, the game got a new trailer during the annual event.



Jedi Survivor picks up five years after the end of Fallen Order (and not long after the recent Battle Scars novel from Sam Maggs), with an older Cal Kestis on the run and still fighting the Empire. Since we last him, Cal’s grown substantially and picked up some new tricks that’s made him one of the Empire’s most wanted. But Jedi who survived Order 66 and a clash with Darth Vader don’t exactly stay hidden, and Cal soon finds himself going up against an Imperial senator and a new villain who’s not happy to see the Empire has taken over the galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Final Gameplay Trailer

While the Mantis crew has been split up for some time, Cal and friendly droid BD-1 have to reunite the crew, both to fight their new enemies and to find a planet that may be a good way to hide from the Empire.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release April 28 on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. Some outlets, like Kotaku, have recently written up their thoughts on the game—just be prepared to clear up some hard drive space if you decide to grab the game.

