New Star Wars Toys From Hasbro Turn Baby Yoda Into a Lightsaber, and More

An elegant Grogu, for a more civilized age. Image : Hasbro

Hey, did you know Hasbro makes Star Wars toys for children, too? Of course you did, but if you’re an adult collector it can sometimes be hard to remember that not every kid has the ability to pay $300 for the newest Hot Toys figure. Enter the cool and affordable “Mission Fleet” series, whose new wave io9 is delighted to exclusively reveal. Bring on the Bad Batch! More Mando! And, uh, who let Baby Yoda have a lightsaber?!

