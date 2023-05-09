Released in 1983—following titles like Carrie, ‘Salem’s Lot, The Shining, The Stand, The Dead Zone, Firestarter, Cujo, and that same year’s Christine—Pet Sematary only helped burnish Stephen King’s reputation as America’s most terrifying author, and the book’s capacity for causing nightmares only increased with Mary Lambert’s 1989 film adaptation.

To mark Pet Sematary’s 40th anniversary, the Folio Society is releasing a new edition featuring 11 genuinely chilling illustrations by Edward Kinsella, as well as “an eerie endpaper design featuring a spiral of epitaphs taken from the Pet Sematary itself.” The release is part of the Folio Society’s Summer Collection titles, which also include Anthony Burgess’ A Clockwork Orange and Earthsea series entry Tehanu by Ursula K. Le Guin, among others.

Click through the gallery for a look at Kinsella’s Pet Sematary artwork and the book’s design—featuring Church the cat rendered in blood-red and with eyes so haunting you’ll be convinced, yet again, that raising the dead (even, say, a traffic-oblivious toddler) is probably the worst idea anyone ever had. You can pre-order a copy here.