Stephen Spielberg Wants to Return to Horror

It’s a veritable bucket of horror movie blood, as They Listen, Thanksgiving, and the Exorcist reboot all add to their cast. The second season of The Santa Clauses expands its cast. Plus, what’s to come in The Flash, and a creepy new look at Yellowjackets’ return. Spoilers get!



They Listen

Deadline reports Rikki Lindhome is the latest to join the cast of the mysterious horror film, They Listen, at Blumhouse.

Thanksgiving

THR also has word Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker) and Nell Verlaque (Big Shot) have joined the cast of Eli Roth’s slasher homage, Thanksgiving, in undisclosed roles.

The Exorcist

Likewise, Variety reports Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones) has joined the cast of David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist in a “primary role.”

Untitled Stephen Spielberg Horror Movie

During his recent acceptance speech for the “Honorary Golden Bear” award at the Berlin International Film Festival, Stephen Spielberg stated he wants to “get back to some of those earlier, scarier movies” in his career so he may continue “scaring the shit of myself and sometimes the shit out of you.”

I feel a little alarmed to be told I’ve lived a lifetime because I’m not finished. I want to keep working. I want to keep learning and discovering and scaring the shit out of myself and sometimes the shit out of you. I gotta get back to some of those earlier scarier movies but that’s another story for later on. As long as there’s joy in it for me and as long as my audience can find joy and other human values in my films, I’m reluctant to ever say that’s a wrap.

[Bloody-Disgusting]

The Buried Giant

Deadline additionally reports Guillermo del Toro is attached to direct an animated film based on of Kazuo Ishiguro’s The Buried Giant at Netflix. The story follows “an elderly Briton couple, Axl and Beatrice, living in a fictional post-Arthurian England in which no one is able to retain long-term memories. “

Scream VI

Scream VI enjoys a new poster from Creepy Duck Design.

Wonder Man

According to Deadline, Lauren Grazer has joined the cast of the upcoming Wonder Man series at Disney+ in an undisclosed role.

The Santa Clauses

Meanwhile, Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) has joined the second season of The Santa Clauses as Magnus Antas (aka the Mad Santa), “who reigned during the 14th Century and is now returning to try and take down Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole.” Marta Kessler (The Mysterious Benedict Society) will additionally will guest as Magnus’ sidekick Olga,” a surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn’t understand ‘feelings’ and ‘empathy.’” [TV Line]

Soulmates

Nearly three years after the conclusion of its first and only season, AMC has officially canceled the sci-fi anthology series, Soulmates. [Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Cecile teams with Allegra to fight a metahuman with luck-based superpowers in the synopsis for “The Good, The Bad and The Lucky” — the March 15 episode of The Flash.

LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra’s (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and the team work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson (#906). Original airdate 3/15/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

Superman & Lois

Comic Book also has a new synopsis for “Closer,” the March 14 third season premiere of Superman & Lois.

SEASON PREMIERE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois’ own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Tom Cavanagh directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

Yellowjackets

Finally, a new poster promises Yellowjackets will return this March 24.