As Stranger Things nears the end of its nostalgic horror adventure run, the team behind the series is getting ready to bring audiences a new sci-fi show with The Boroughs.



Netflix revealed the eight-episode drama as part of its slate of content building on the streamer’s collaboration with the Duffer Brothers. The Duffers are a board as executive producers; The Boroughs will be showrun by its creators, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, who developed the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. They also wrote the story for animated feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, coming next April to theaters.

Advertisement

The story won’t center around kids this time around. H ere’s what Netflix has to say about the premise: “In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.” Sounds intriguing enough— I wonder if they’ll fill an ensemble with ‘80s sci-fi and horror stars?

The Duffers shared in a joint statement, “We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands. While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

Addiss and Matthews added, “ We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.”

There’s no word yet on when the series might arrive, but s tay tuned to io9 for updates on Netflix’s The Boroughs.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.