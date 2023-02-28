The Spirited Away Stage Play Headlines Ghibli Fest 2023

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

If you’re looking for a reason to brave movie theaters and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ended up giving you Quantumalaise, might I make a modest proposal: Why not go watch an anime masterpiece or nine? Because GKids is bringing nine of the legendary Hayao Miyazaki’s films back into U.S. movie theaters for Studio Ghibli Fest 2023.



The “fest” will be premiering nine movies over the course of the spring, summer, and fall, ranging from March all the way to November, as well as the previously announced filmed version of the theatrical adaptation of Spirited Away. The other nine will be some of Miyazaki and Ghibli’s finest work from 1984's apocalyptic Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind to 2013's tragic World War II biography The Wind Rises. If you’re taking recommendations, I highly suggest the modern folk tale Spirited Away—still Ghibli’s finest work—along with My Neighbor Totoro, the greatest kids’ movie of all time. Personally, however, Porco Rosso is at the top of my list. Explaining why would take too long; just watch this trailer, before you dive into a look at the Spirited Away stage play:

Porco Rosso - Studio Ghibli Fest 2018 Trailer [In Theaters May 2018]

Ghibli Fest 2023 | SPIRITED AWAY: Live On Stage Trailer

At any rate, here’s the full schedule so you can make your theatrical plans accordingly:

Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 Schedule

(All event listings are in local time)

My Neighbor Totoro: 35th Anniversary

Saturday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)

Sunday, March 26 at 4:00 p.m. (English Dubbed) and 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Monday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Wednesday, March 29 at 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Spirited Away: Live on Stage

Sunday, April 23 at 4:00 p.m. (with Kanna Hashimoto as Chihiro) (Japanese with Subtitles)

Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. (with Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro) (Japanese with Subtitles)

Advertisement

Ponyo: 15th Anniversary

Sunday, May 7 at 4:00 p.m. (English Dubbed) and 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Monday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Wednesday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Kiki’s Delivery Service

Sunday, June 11 at 4:00 p.m. (English Dubbed) and 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Monday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Sunday, July 9 at 4:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Castle in the Sky

Monday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Wednesday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Princess Mononoke

Saturday, August 5 at 3:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Sunday, August 6 at 4:00 p.m. (English Dubbed) and 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)



Monday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Tuesday, August 8 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Porco Rosso

Sunday, August 20 at 4:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



The Wind Rises: 10th Anniversary

Monday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Wednesday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Howl’s Moving Castle

Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Sunday, September 24 at 4:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles) and 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Monday, September 25 at 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Wednesday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Spirited Away

Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Sunday, October 29 at 4:00 p.m. (English Dubbed) and 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Monday, October 30 at 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Tuesday, October 31 at 7:00 p.m. (Japanese with Subtitles)



Wednesday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. (English Dubbed)



Tickets for these films can already be purchased online now by visiting FathomEvents.com or GhibliFest.com.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

