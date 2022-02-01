Retro Packaging

Sun-Man and his pals are coming to the Masters of the Universe: Origins line, which means strives for the classic look of the action figures as they were produced in the ‘80s (and packaged), but with improved articulation. However, Sun-Man will also eventually be joining the Masters of the Universe: Masterverse toyline, which should give the Rulers of the Sun some improved sculpts.

