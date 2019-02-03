It’s Super Bowl Sunday! There will be drinking (if you partake)! And wings (also if you partake)! And fervid screaming about sports! It’s one of the biggest of days of the year for many sports fans. But reader, if this isn’t you, no worries. Around here we know “super” pairs best with sci-fi, and this week we brought you a comprehensive guide to the best sporting events of your favorite fictional universes. (Speaking of sci-fi, keep an eye out for the biggest science fiction events we’re looking forward to in 2019.)
Of course, we had plenty of other non-sports related good reads this week, like a series from Gizmodo’s Kashmir Hill showing us what life would be like if we cut some of tech’s biggest players out of our lives—and hoo buddy, it’s definitely much, much harder than you might think. Seriously, check out what happened when Hill tried to block Microsoft, Facebook, Google, and Amazon.