Get a look at Good Omens season 2's new opening titles. It’s going to be a while before The Batman 2 starts filming. Plus, even more Transformers: Rise of the Beasts posters, and the CW teases what’s next on Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and more. Spoilers, away !



Superman: Legacy

Variety reports that James Gunn’s list of potential candidates for the new Man of Steel includes Bold and the Beautiful’s Pierson Fodé, citing an allegedly impressive audition tape sent in by the actor.

The Batman 2

According to a new report from The Midgard Times (via Comic Book Movie), filming on the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been delayed to March of 2024.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Autobots and Maximals have their insignias calligraphied on two new Rise of the Beasts posters from China.

Relatedly, Tobe Nwigwe, Nas and Jacob Banks have released a music video for “On My Soul,” their song from the film’s tie-in soundtrack.

ON MY SOUL | TOBE NWIGWE & NAS ft. JACOB BANKS

The Last of Us

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bella Ramsey stated The Last of Us hopes to begin production “as soon as the end of this year.”

It’s darker. It’s really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew investigates mysterious happenings on the set of a horror film in the synopsis for “The Return of the Killer’s Hook,” her June 21 episode on The CW.

BESS LANDS A ROLE IN A HORROR FILM SHOOTING IN HORSESHOE BAY – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) runs into an old friend who is in town directing a remake of a horror film called “Longhook,” where strange things are happening on set. She’s hoping that solving a new case will help get her out of her funk, and a worried Ryan (Riley Smith) offers to help Nancy since he is a self-proclaimed expert on the original version of the film. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) helps Bess (Madison Jaizani) rehearse for her role as Victim #1 in the movie. Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) and Nick (Tunji Kasim) discover that they were both stood up for meetings by councilwoman, Brie, which gives them both an uneasy feeling. Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette Terrell (#404). Original airdate 6/21/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

Gotham Knights

The Gotham Knights are this close to exonerating themselves of Bruce Wayne’s murder in the synopsis for their June 20 episode, “City of Owls.”

INTO THE LION’S DEN — The team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names. Harvey (Misha Collins) follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered. After reuniting with her mother, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) begins to have second thoughts. Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Brooke Pohl & Amy Do Thurlow (#112). Original airdate 6/20/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

Superman & Lois

Lex Luthor is released from prison in the synopsis for “Injustice,” the June 20 episode of Superman & Lois.

MICHAEL CUDLITZ “THE WALKING DEAD” GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle’s (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, set to be released from prison. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Michael Narducci (#312). Original airdate 6/20/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Meanwhile, Betty and Veronica host a boy-girl slumber party in the synopsis for “After the Fall,” the June 21 episode of Riverdale.

THE AFTERMATH — Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton) lean on each other as they prepare for their big basketball game against Stonewall Prep. Meanwhile, as they deal with ongoing issues with their parents, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) decide to throw a slumber party with Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott). Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Julia Bettencourt directed the episode written by Gigi Swift (#712). Original airdate 6/21/2023.

[KSiteTV]

Good Omens

Finally, Amazon has released the opening title sequence to the second season of Good Omens.

Good Omens Season 2 – Opening Title Sequence | Prime Video

