T-Mobile Introduces New Super-Cheap $15 Connect Plan with 2GB of Data

Originally, T-Mobile wasn’t planning on introducing its new super- cheap Connect plan until after it had finalized its merger with Sprint. Now, with covid-19 putting a strain on everyone’s budget, the company has decided to push it out just a bit earlier.

Going live this Wednesday, March 25 , the new pre-paid Connect plan will become T-Mobile’s least- expensive phone plan, offering 2GB of mobile data per month along with unlimited talk and text for $15, or 5GB of data for $25 per month.

I n a time when people are staying indoors and likely relying on wi-fi for their internet connection rather than mobile data, switching to T-Mobile Connect could offer some decent savings compared to T-Mobile’s Essentials plan, which starts at $60 per month for a single line, or T-Mobile’s premium Magenta plan which starts at $70 for a single line . That said, T-Mobile’s Essential and Magenta plans have a much higher data cap of 50GB per month before T-Mobile will start throttling your speeds, so there’s an obvious trade-off.

Additionally, Metro by T-Mobile is introducing a new $15-a-month plan with the same 2GB of monthly data as T-Mobile Connect. O n top of that, MetroSmart Hotspot devices will be half off for the next two months, while Metro’s $35 per month hotspot data plan will get double the data (from 10GB to 20GB) over that time period as well.

Finally, T-Mobile is expanding one of its T-Mobile Tuesdays offers to all T-Mobile customers by giving everyone a free two-month subscription to YouTube Premium and one free four-week course from Shaw Academy.

W hen you combine all this with T-Mobile’s previous announcements that it’s giving all T-Mobile and Metro customers with hotspot data an additional 20GB of data and upgrading people with older legacy plans unlimited data for the next 60 days, it seems T-Mobile is trying to offer a little relief during these trying times.