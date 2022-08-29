Eternal Lies Suite, Trail of Cthulhu

Pelgrane Press has commissioned a lot of tracks for their games! The Eternal Lies Suite was created by James Semple, Marie-Anne Fischer, Mike Torr, and Yaiza Varona for Trail of Cthulhu. Many of the musicians have worked with Pelgrane on other titles as well, and the press has commissioned tracks for games like Ashen Stars, Night’s Black Agents, and Esoterrorists. James Semple is particularly prolific, and you can see his TTRPG compositions on DriveThruRPG.

For Eternal Lies Suite, “the musicians [worked] closely with Jeff Tidball and Will Hindmarch, the authors, to create a thematically consistent soundscape which works both as music in its own right, and as an atmospheric background to the campaign itself in actual play.”