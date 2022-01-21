A “work of art” has been discovered in the South Pacific. But rather a canvas, this one is under the sea. It’s a sprawling coral reef that looks like a beautiful, otherworldly rose garden. Bonus: The reef is surprisingly healthy.

Scientists first discovered the reef in November, and released photos and videos of their exploration of the reef this week. The reef, researchers say, is one of the largest and healthiest left on the planet. They called its condition “unrivaled” in a time when many other reefs are suffering and dying due to rising ocean temperatures and acidification.

“For once, it’s a positive story about coral reefs in the news, which is quite rare these days,” Julian Barbiere, UNESCO’s head of marine policy, told CNN.