Many, many years have passed since the first zombie appeared in the world of The Walking Dead. The highly-anticipated anthology Tales of the Walking Dead aims to revisit some of those years as you can see in this truly star-studded first trailer for the series.

Check it out:

TWD SDCC Trailer: Tales of the Walking Dead | New Series Premieres August 14

Tales of the Walking Dead will encompass six stand-alone stories focused on new characters and a few established ones (although who’s been jonesing for more of Alpha’s backstory?) that will take fans through different perspectives of the zombie apocalypse event. As you can see in the trailer, some of the frankly over-talented cast includes Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Parker Posey (Scream), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Anthony Edwards (ER, Top Gun), Samantha Morton (Minority Report), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion), and Embeth Davitz (Army of Darkness and a million other things).

Honestly, it looks pretty good! I’m very interested to see what the doctor played by Edwards discovers about the dead, whatever the hell Crews’ character is doing, and to watch Posey’s socialite zombie denier get eaten alive. I won’t have long to wait—Tales of the Walking Dead premieres August 14 on AMC.

