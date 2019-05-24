Have you seen this Craigslist ad that’s going viral on social media? The headline screams “FOUND CAT - NEED OWNERS ASAP!!” but if you take a closer look at the photos, it clearly shows a bobcat. Scary, right?



The only problem? The entire thing is fake.

The images were actually taken from a handful of social media posts like this video on Instagram showing a rescued bobcat. The video was published on January 22, 2017. Two years earlier than the Craigslist post which first appeared just 20 days ago.

Even though the post is fake, it’s still a funny hoax.

“FOUND cat last night was stuck in between my fence screaming it’s head off. i brought it inside because it looks too big and healthy for a stray and dogs here escape often and will eat cats that get out,” the original post reads.

“He is very vocal (and mean!!!!) I think he is a tabby and bengals mix maybe some Maine coon because he is just so big and chubby,” the post continues innocently.

But the tale they weave gets more dangerous with every sentence, escalating until you start to fear for the person’s safety.

“Almost lost my fingers this morning trying to pet him,” the end of the post reads. “Has been growling and hissing and calling all morning He is just a big grouch.”

Whoever is behind the Craigslist post recently posted an “update” that’s still keeping the hoax alive, pretending that they didn’t know the photos featured a bobcat.

“thank you to everyone who told me this is actually a WILD BOBCAT!!!🤯 Wtf!!! No wonder he was so grumpy!! I kidnapped him!! 🤣 I am not from America and have never heard of bobcat, I thought all wild cats are much bigger than that!!” the update to the Craigslist post reads.

Again, whoever posted this stuff just took the photos from the web, so there’s no danger that they actually kept a bobcat.

But good work, anonymous hoax weaver. You got quite a few people online to believe this one.