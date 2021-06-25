The 7 Weirdest Things About Venus, Hell Planet

The transit of Venus (right) across the sun’s face in 2012, as seen in false color by the SDO satellite. Photo : SDO/NASA ( Getty Images )

It’s been nearly 30 years since a NASA spacecraft went to Venus , a yell owish planet 67 million miles from the Sun and 141 million miles from us. Venus is often thought of as a sibling planet to Earth, both being rocky worlds close enough to the Sun to bask in its heat. And yet, at some point in their histories, the two worlds diverged in an extreme way.



Recently, NASA and the European Space Agency announced three n ew spacecraft that will launch for Venus around 2030, missions that will provide a major upgrade to our knowledge of the hot, toxic world. Here are some of the very weird aspects of Venus that make it such an exciting target for our scientific probes.