Of all the different DC superhero shows airing on the CW, only Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash have managed to transition (briefly) back into comics, and you’ll note that two of those shows are already over. This makes Earth-Prime, a new series from DC that will explore the other TV series in the Arrowverse before bringing them together for a crossover event, a notable event.



The first five issues of the six-issue miniseries will each focus on a different series. But these aren’t mere tie-ins; not only are they in canon with the TV series, they’re also going to shake things up by revealing secrets, introducing new major characters, and goodness knows what else. Here are the synopses for the first two issues, centered on Batwoman and Superman & Lois respectively:

Earth-Prime #1: “Ever since the tech that created many of Batman’s rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface’s (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!”

Earth-Prime #2: “[...] A story spotlighting Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s first anniversary. Trying to celebrate their marital bliss is never easy when you’re a superhero husband and news reporter wife; especially when world-saving and creating hard-hitting stories continue to spoil your plans! Plus, the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry Irons’ world are finally revealed!”

Introducing Clayface—a character likely too expensive to properly bring to live-action with a CW budget—and explaining the origin of Evil Superman are big deals! It’ll be interesting to see what the next three issues, starring the Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, and the Flash, will bring to their respective series.

Earth-Prime #1 will be written by Batwoman series writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, along with star Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox/Batwing, while Clayton Henry handles the art. The second issue will also come from Superman & Lois writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison, and Andrew Wong, with art from Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund. The miniseries premieres on April 5 in comic stores both physical and digital.

